Abu Dhabi GP: Mercedes and Ferrari braced for duel in F1 finale as George Russell offers hope for 2024

George Russell believes Mercedes and Ferrari's duel for second place in the Constructors' Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP will prove to be very close, but believes his team can prevail in Sunday's season-ending race.

In a campaign absolutely dominated by Red Bull, ex-champions Mercedes and Ferrari have instead been forced to focus on the fight for second and arrive at 2023's final round separated by just four points in the former's favour.

F1 teams receive prize money based on their finishing position in the Constructors' Championship with the difference between each place thought to be around £8m ($10m).

"We are excited for the challenge ahead," said Russell in Thursday's pre-event press conference.

"It's going to be a close fight with Ferrari. They are obviously coming off the back of a strong race [in Las Vegas] but I would definitely prefer to be in the position we are than their shoes.

"I think we need to go out there, focus on ourselves, try to be as fast as possible and if we do so we will finish ahead.

"They were definitely pretty competitive here last year but we have been surprised a lot this season of which teams are faster, which races and visa-versa. So we are going in with an open mind.

"Qualifying I think they will have slightly the upper hand as they have tended to do so this season but Sunday I think we will be a different story and we will have a good race."

Ferrari certainly arrive in the Middle East with the momentum in the race for second having taken 52 points out of Mercedes' advantage in the last nine races.

Charles Leclerc finished an impressive second last week in Las Vegas after running Max Verstappen close for victory.

"I believe that Vegas is very special and very specific, so I do not expect us to be as competitive here. But if it is [the case that Ferrari are competitive] then it is a good sign," said Leclerc.

Mercedes vs Ferrari in F1 2023 Mercedes Ferrari Points 392 388 Wins 0 1 Podiums 7 8 Poles 1 7 Two-car points finishes 14 13 Laps led 19 117 DNF/DNS/DSQ 5/0/1 4/2/1

On the battle with Mercedes, Leclerc added: "We are disappointed with our season, but we both had a very similar season and that's why we are only four points apart. I don't think one deserves it more than the other but obviously I am driving for Ferrari, I love Ferrari and I want Ferrari to be on top of Mercedes.

"So I am fully motivated to finish in front of them and I am pretty sure that as a team if we do everything perfect it is possible. But however, we expect Mercedes to be super competitive here as they have been very strong historically here so I hope we can make everything perfect and finish in front of them anyway."

For team-mate Carlos Sainz, looking to cement a career-best fourth in the drivers' standings, the final weekend of a long season offers dual motivation.

"If we beat Lando [Norris] and Fernando [Alonso] in the drivers' it probably means we've had a good race and probably means we are also beating Merc," said Sainz.

"Just putting that extra bit of intensity to this last race, at least I have something to fight for. Everyone is very tired at this stage of the season and looking forward to the break but having those couple of things ahead of us this weekend gives us that extra motivation and intensity to make this weekend a bit more important and more exciting."

Hamilton: Merc have 'overachieved' with W14 | Russell optimistic about winter progress

Given the disappointing competitiveness and inconsistency of Mercedes' 2023 car, the W14, Hamilton believes Mercedes have actually overachieved with it to be second heading into the final round.

Mercedes have scored seven podium finishes, one fewer than Ferrari and Aston Martin and two fewer than McLaren.

"It would be a great achievement for us for sure," Said Hamilton to Sky Sports F1.

"Ultimately we want to win so it won't be greater than winning.

"I definitely think we have outperformed the car through the year. I think Ferrari started off with a better package than us and I think have ended with a better package than us more often than not. It's been a great accomplishment… still we have to do the job.

"At the end of the day if we don't get second in the Constructors' Championship that will only spur us on even more for next year but of course the focus is to get those extra points for the team and keep them behind."

The reality for Mercedes and Ferrari, winners of 24 constructors' titles between them, is that while finishing in the runner-up position this year would be a welcome short-term boost, it's the longer-term picture - catching runaway champions Red Bull - that matters most to them.

"I think the task for everybody is massive," said Russell.

"We are all trying to catch up to the most dominant car in F1 history, so that's no short task. Everybody is going to have to come together, really focus and really put everything into it.

"Time will tell but I think we're going into this winter in a much better place than we were 12 months ago and two years ago. We hope we are not going to stumble over anything but, as I said, time will tell."

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday November 24

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)

10.55pm: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)

2.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday November 25

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.15pm: F2 Sprint

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 26

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

