F1 2023 awards: Best race, best Martin Brundle moments, biggest surprise and shocks, plus lots more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best moments from Martin Brundle's Gridwalks this 2023 Formula 1 season Watch the best moments from Martin Brundle's Gridwalks this 2023 Formula 1 season

Driver of the year: Max Verstappen. Not much else to say, is there? An extraordinary campaign from him and Red Bull.

Chaos of the year: There are two parts to this award which goes to the Dutch Grand Prix. The opening laps when rain came down and some drivers pitted for intermediates and got a massive undercut. Or, the sudden downpour with 10 laps to go as Zhou Guanyu speared into the barriers and the race was forced to be red flagged. It doesn't sound that crazy from the description we've just given, but trust us, it was chaotic! Just try blogging it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez takes advantage of an early first lap pitstop to take the lead in a rain affected Dutch GP Sergio Perez takes advantage of an early first lap pitstop to take the lead in a rain affected Dutch GP

Weather of the year: It's not often you look out of a media centre window and can't see the track anymore. A storm in Sao Paulo during the end of Friday Qualifying caused the session to come to a halt and Fernando Alonso exclaimed "it's night time!"

Race of the year: The Singapore Grand Prix. We are not saying this because it's the only one Red Bull didn't win, it was genuinely a thriller to the end as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a big four-way scrap for the lead in the closing stages. Russell pushed a bit too hard though and crashed on the final lap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell crashes out on the final lap of a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz holds on to win, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton completing the top three George Russell crashes out on the final lap of a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz holds on to win, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton completing the top three

Grid walk moment of the year: Air guitar anyone? Machine Gun Kelly was keen to see Martin's collaborate with him on the grid in Sao Paulo. Understandably, for the treasure that is Martin, he declined and Machine Gun Kelly gave the camera a thumbs down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A classic Martin Brundle gridwalk moment with artist Machine Gun Kelly at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix A classic Martin Brundle gridwalk moment with artist Machine Gun Kelly at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Dramatic finish of the year: 42 years old? Age doesn't matter if you're Fernando Alonso and he brilliantly took third place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after re-passing Sergio Perez on the final lap before holding him off at the line by 0.053s.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ride on board with Fernando Alonso as he takes on Sergio Perez in an epic battle to seal a podium place in Brazil Ride on board with Fernando Alonso as he takes on Sergio Perez in an epic battle to seal a podium place in Brazil

Achievement of the year: Ten wins on the spin is some going. Verstappen was unbeatable from May's Miami Grand Prix to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September.

It's really not AI image of the year: Toto and Christian. Honest, it's real!

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Calendar of the year: Valtteri Bottas'. Enough said. Sales of the cheeky 2024 offering raised a very impressive £119,000 for Movember too.

Yodeling of the year: Only one winner here and that's our very own Craig Slater. Yodeling is a big tradition in Austria and it was only right that Craig had a go himself, or maybe not...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports' Craig Slater takes on some yodelling lessons while in Austria Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Sky Sports' Craig Slater takes on some yodelling lessons while in Austria

Toughest race of the year: A flat-out race in Qatar, due to limits on tyre stints, and the high-speed track led to a massive challenge for the drivers. Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet and Logan Sargeant couldn't finish the race. Luckily, Qatar will take place in December next year, so it should be slightly cooler.

Fashion of the year: We're not talking about Ted Kravitz's shorts and sandals, but we're on about an unbuttoned orange shirt and leather trousers when he met Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu in London.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz meets Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu in London as they go to the gym, talk fashion and eat food! Sky F1's Ted Kravitz meets Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu in London as they go to the gym, talk fashion and eat food!

Rookie of the year: You could argue Liam Lawson for this but Oscar Piastri was pretty good as well, particularly as McLaren team-mate Norris has become one of the most highly rated F1 drivers on the grid. A Sprint win in Qatar was the highlight for Piastri and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on in 2024.

Rumour of the year: No, not whether or not Lewis Hamilton was going to Ferrari, but whether Fernando Alonso was dating Taylor Swift. Never has a back catalogue of songs been quoted so frequently in the space of four days as was the case in Baku.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's commentary team were in great form in Azerbaijan, making repeated references to rumours that Fernando Alonso has been dating Taylor Swift Sky F1's commentary team were in great form in Azerbaijan, making repeated references to rumours that Fernando Alonso has been dating Taylor Swift

Qualifying of the year: Monaco quite literally was qualifying of the year - although we've had some great ones in 2023 - but the drama of Verstappen brushing the barriers in the final sector to steal pole from Alonso was breathtaking.

Surprise of the year: Hamilton pipped Verstappen to pole position by 0.003s at the Hungaroring to end his pole-less run. It was a brilliant lap from Hamilton, even with a little wide moment at the final corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Lewis Hamilton's pole lap in full as he makes it a record ninth at the Hungaroring Watch Lewis Hamilton's pole lap in full as he makes it a record ninth at the Hungaroring

Opener of the year: How can you not love a bit of Richard Ashcroft and his iconic 'Bittersweet Symphony' ahead of the British Grand Prix. Norris and Hamilton were on the podium too at Silverstone which was a brilliant moment.

Photographer of the year: Another Martin moment for you. This time at the Monaco Grand Prix when MB went up to interview an 89-year-old photographer, who enjoyed the conversation so much that she asked for his card!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle meets an 89-year-old photographer and the results are hilarious! Martin Brundle meets an 89-year-old photographer and the results are hilarious!

Big number of the year: That would be the 1,200+ incidents of track limit breaches reviewed by stewards in the 71-lap Austrian GP. That worked out at 17 a lap!

Not taking no for an answer of the year: Stewart, Federer, security, and Martin's Miami GP Grid Walk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Jackie Stewart defies security guards (and George Russell) to grab Roger Federer to make him speak to Martin Brundle... Sir Jackie Stewart defies security guards (and George Russell) to grab Roger Federer to make him speak to Martin Brundle...

Overtake of the year: Leclerc threw everything at the Red Bulls in Vegas and caught Perez by surprise on the last lap into the final braking zone. From some distance back, boom, Leclerc chucked his Ferrari in there and beautifully got the car stopped to take second place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ride onboard with Charles Leclerc as he claims second place for Ferrari at the Las Vegas GP with a late lunge on Sergio Perez's Red Bull Ride onboard with Charles Leclerc as he claims second place for Ferrari at the Las Vegas GP with a late lunge on Sergio Perez's Red Bull

Saga of the year: Andretti's bid to enter F1. The outcome of which is still to be resolved.

Trophy smash of the year: Norris' trademark celebration of slamming the champagne on the ground in Hungary didn't quite go right as he knocked over Verstappen's winning trophy. The $45,000 trophy was replaced thankfully and it's fair to say Norris was more careful in future podiums during the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the most viral moments so far from the 2023 Formula 1 season Watch the most viral moments so far from the 2023 Formula 1 season

Verstappen and GP moment of the year: We enjoyed this almost married couple relationship throughout the season and the best of it probably came in Belgium qualifying when Verstappen scraped into Q3. Verstappen wasn't happy about his preparation laps - s*** execution" was how he bluntly described them - and Gianpiero Lambiase, his race engineer, fired back. Verstappen apologised as he inevitably then topped the final stage.

National anthem of the year: Antoine Delie's alternative Belgium national anthem performance was quite something. However, it did look like Alonso and Russell were trying not to laugh!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antoine Delie sings the national anthem at the Belgian Grand Prix Antoine Delie sings the national anthem at the Belgian Grand Prix

Podium of the year: Canada, where multiple champions Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton were joined by multiple-title-winning designer Adrian Newey. You needed a calculator to work out the combined number of world titles.

Mistaken weather forecast of the year: Only George Russell thought it was raining at the Spanish Grand Prix. It turned out just to be sweat on the inside of his visor instead.

Announcement of the year: Now we're not talking about a piece of news here but an actual announcement. Famous sports announcer Bruce Buffer shouted "Sergio Checo Perez" right in the driver's face ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. To make it worse, Perez appeared to think he was going to be interviewed, so stood next to Buffer for 20 awkward seconds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez was treated to a special introduction from UFC's Bruce Buffer ahead of the Las Vegas GP Sergio Perez was treated to a special introduction from UFC's Bruce Buffer ahead of the Las Vegas GP

Shock exits of the year: Nothing quite compares to the triple departures announced by Alpine on the Friday of the Belgian GP. Team boss Otmar Szafnauer and long-serving sporting director Alan Permane were out at the end of that very weekend, while Pat Fry was headed to Williams.

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW