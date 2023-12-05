Susie Wolff: F1 Academy chief dismisses 'misogynistic' allegations of confidentiality breach with husband Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (L) and his wife Susie Wolff, the managing director of F1 Academy, are both key figures in the paddock

F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff has branded allegations that she and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, have exchanged confidential information as "misogynistic".

The FIA announced an investigation into the pair's conduct on Tuesday and stated its compliance department was looking into the matter.

Wolff is employed by F1's commercial rights holder Formula One Management (FOM) as the managing director of its all-female series, reporting directly to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

A report published in Business F1 magazine had suggested a comment Mercedes boss Wolff made in a recent meeting of team principals triggered concerns among rivals he was receiving confidential information.

The FIA statement said: "The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter."

Later on Tuesday evening, both F1 and Mercedes released statements, with the former claiming the FIA investigation was based upon "imprudent and serious allegations without substance".

Wolff, who was the last woman to drive in an F1 practice session and was appointed managing director of F1 Academy in March 2023 ahead of the all-female series' inaugural season. then used her Instagram account to directly address the allegations.

"I am deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations that have been made this evening," she wrote.

"It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

"Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

"As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.

"In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations."

Wolff has become one of the most powerful figures in the sport since taking charge of Mercedes in 2013, guiding the team to eight successive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

A Mercedes statement said: "We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the team principal of Mercedes-AMG F1.

"The team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement.

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal.

"As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents."

Both Mercedes and Formula 1 appeared to be frustrated by the fact they had not been contacted by the FIA before the release of the statement.

An F1 statement said: "We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance.

"We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

"We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance."