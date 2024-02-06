Christian Horner and Red Bull to meet on Friday after allegations of inappropriate behaviour against team principal

Red Bull will meet with Christian Horner on Friday after they launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour that were made against the team principal of the company's F1 team.

Horner, 50, has been Red Bull team principal since their first Formula 1 season in 2005, leading the Milton Keynes-based squad to seven drivers' titles and six constructors' triumphs during his 19 years in charge.

The investigation, which is being carried out by an external specialist barrister, was confirmed by the F1 team's Austrian parent company on Monday and a meeting between Horner and Red Bull will take place this Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

Image: Horner has been in charge at Red Bull since the team entered F1 in 2005

Horner says he denies the allegations "entirely".

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull's statement said on Monday.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

It is understood that Horner will remain as team principal, and in his dual position as chief executive of Red Bull Racing, while the investigation is carried out.

The scheduled launch of Red Bull's 2024 car that Max Verstappen will attempt to defend his world title in is on February 15.