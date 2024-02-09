Christian Horner: No resolution to Red Bull investigation into team principal after first interview

Red Bull's investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Christian Horner is set to continue after no resolution was reached during a first interview with the Formula 1 team principal on Friday.

Red Bull GmbH, the Austrian parent company of the F1 team, launched an independent investigation after allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour were made against Horner.

Horner on Friday faced his first interview with the external specialist barrister carrying out the investigation, with the London meeting understood to have lasted more than eight hours.

Horner, who has said that he denies the allegations "entirely", maintains his innocence and wants to clear his name.

Image: Horner was interviewed in London on Friday

The 50-year-old has been in charge of the team since it formed in 2005 and has led the the Milton Keynes-based squad to seven F1 drivers' titles and six constructors' triumphs during his 19 years in charge.

Friday's interview came just six days before the reigning constructors' champions are set to launch their car for the 2024 season, but there is no suggestion the investigation is being run to an F1 timescale.

F1 pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on February 20, while the first race of the season follows in the same location on March 2.

The timing is undoubtedly awkward for the team, but the clear priority is fairness to all parties involved.

In a statement released on Monday confirming the investigation, Red Bull said: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."