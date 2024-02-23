 Skip to content

F1 testing 2024: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team during pre-season in Bahrain

The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as 2024 pre-season concludes in Bahrain

Friday 23 February 2024 18:22, UK

BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 21: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 during the Pre-Season Test at Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday February 21, 2024 in Sakhir, Bahrain. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)

Updated at the end of Day Three

The fastest laps of Bahrain pre-season testing per driver

Driver Team Test Day Lap Time Tyre
Carlos Sainz Ferrari Day Two 1:29.920 C4
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Three 1:30.322 C4
George Russell Mercedes Day Three 1:30.368 C4
Zhou Guanyu Sauber Day Three 1:30.647 C4
Sergio Perez Red Bull Day Two 1:30.679 C3
Max Verstappen Red Bull Day Three 1:30.755 C3
Yuki Tsunoda RB Day Three 1:30.775 C4
Alex Albon Williams Day Three 1:30.984 C4
Oscar Piastri McLaren Day Three 1:31.030 C3
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day Two 1:31.066 C3
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Day Three 1:31:159 C3
Lando Norris McLaren Day Two 1:31.256 C3
Daniel Ricciardo RB Day Two 1:31.361 C4
Nico Hulkenberg Haas Day Three 1:31.686 C3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin Day Two 1:32.029 C3
Esteban Ocon Alpine Day Two 1:32.061 C3
Pierre Gasly Alpine Day Three 1:32.149 C3
Valtteri Bottas Sauber Day Two 1:32.227 C3
Logan Sargeant Williams Day Two 1:32.578 C3
Kevin Magnussen Haas Day Three 1:33.053 C3

The fastest laps of Bahrain pre-season testing per team

Team Driver Test Day Time Tyre
Ferrari Carlos Sainz Day Two 1:29.920 C4
Sauber Zhou Guanyu Day Three 1:30.647 C4
Mercedes George Russell Day Three 1:30.664 C4
Red Bull Sergio Perez Day Two 1:30.679 C3
RB Yuki Tsunoda Day Three 1:30.775 C4
Williams Alex Albon Day Three 1:30.984 C4
McLaren Oscar Piastri Day Three 1:31.030 C3
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Day Three 1:31.159 C3
Haas Nico Hulkenberg Day Three 1:31.686 C3
Alpine Esteban Ocon Day Two 1:32.061 C3

The most laps completed per team

Team Number of laps
Haas 441
Ferrari 416
Red Bull 391
Sauber 379
Aston Martin 379
RB 367
Mercedes 361
Alpine 334
McLaren 328
Williams 299

