F1 testing 2024: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team during pre-season in Bahrain

The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as 2024 pre-season concludes in Bahrain
Friday 23 February 2024 18:22, UK
Updated at the end of Day Three
|Driver
|Team
|Test Day
|Lap Time
|Tyre
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Day Two
|1:29.920
|C4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Day Three
|1:30.322
|C4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Day Three
|1:30.368
|C4
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|Day Three
|1:30.647
|C4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Day Two
|1:30.679
|C3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Day Three
|1:30.755
|C3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|Day Three
|1:30.775
|C4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Day Three
|1:30.984
|C4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Day Three
|1:31.030
|C3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Day Two
|1:31.066
|C3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Day Three
|1:31:159
|C3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Day Two
|1:31.256
|C3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|Day Two
|1:31.361
|C4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Day Three
|1:31.686
|C3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Day Two
|1:32.029
|C3
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Day Two
|1:32.061
|C3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Day Three
|1:32.149
|C3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|Day Two
|1:32.227
|C3
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Day Two
|1:32.578
|C3
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Day Three
|1:33.053
|C3
|Team
|Driver
|Test Day
|Time
|Tyre
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|Day Two
|1:29.920
|C4
|Sauber
|Zhou Guanyu
|Day Three
|1:30.647
|C4
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Day Three
|1:30.664
|C4
|Red Bull
|Sergio Perez
|Day Two
|1:30.679
|C3
|RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Day Three
|1:30.775
|C4
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Day Three
|1:30.984
|C4
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|Day Three
|1:31.030
|C3
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Day Three
|1:31.159
|C3
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Day Three
|1:31.686
|C3
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Day Two
|1:32.061
|C3
|Team
|Number of laps
|Haas
|441
|Ferrari
|416
|Red Bull
|391
|Sauber
|379
|Aston Martin
|379
|RB
|367
|Mercedes
|361
|Alpine
|334
|McLaren
|328
|Williams
|299