Why are the opening 2024 F1 races on Saturday: Schedule changes for Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs explained

Monday 26 February 2024 11:53, UK
The first two Formula 1 races of the 2024 season are being held on a Saturday in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
This is due to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, starting on Sunday March 10 this year.
Saudi Arabia's second round was scheduled for that weekend and has been moved forward by a day as a result.
As FIA rules dictate that there must be a full seven days between Grands Prix, the opening round in Bahrain the week before has taken on that revised schedule too.
As a result, that means the two season-opening rounds will take on the following schedule:
As was the case when it returned to the Formula 1 calendar last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for November 23, will also be held on a Saturday.
The main reason for the Vegas race taking place on a Saturday is to enable relatively convenient viewing times for a global audience, with the race set to start at 6am for Sky Sports F1 viewers in the UK.
