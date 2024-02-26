Why are the opening 2024 F1 races on Saturday: Schedule changes for Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs explained

The first two Formula 1 races of the 2024 season are being held on a Saturday in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

This is due to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, starting on Sunday March 10 this year.

Saudi Arabia's second round was scheduled for that weekend and has been moved forward by a day as a result.

As FIA rules dictate that there must be a full seven days between Grands Prix, the opening round in Bahrain the week before has taken on that revised schedule too.

As a result, that means the two season-opening rounds will take on the following schedule:

Thursday: Practice One and Practice Two

Friday: Practice Three and Qualifying

Saturday: Grand Prix

As was the case when it returned to the Formula 1 calendar last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for November 23, will also be held on a Saturday.

The main reason for the Vegas race taking place on a Saturday is to enable relatively convenient viewing times for a global audience, with the race set to start at 6am for Sky Sports F1 viewers in the UK.

The full live Bahrain GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Wednesday February 28

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

3pm: The F1 Show - 2024 Preview

Thursday February 29

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.40pm: F2 Qualifying

2.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts at 3pm)

4.15pm: The F1 Show

Friday March 1

10.10am: F3 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts at 1pm)

2.10pm: F2 Sprint

3.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday March 2

8.55am: F3 Feature Race

10.25am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

5pm: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

6.30pm: Bahrain GP highlights

