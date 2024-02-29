Bahrain GP: Daniel Ricciardo tops first timesheet of F1 2024 for new-look RB team in Practice One

Daniel Ricciardo topped the first practice session of the new Formula 1 season at the Bahrain GP for the renamed RB team but few questions about the early pecking order were answered in 2024's first hour of competitive running.

Six days after the conclusion of pre-season testing at the same circuit, F1's 20 drivers and their all-new 2024 cars hit the Bahrain International Circuit again with the session ending with a surprise team at the top of the timesheet.

One of only a handful of drivers to use the quickest soft tyre during the hour, Ricciardo clocked a best time of 1.32.869 for the former AlphaTauri outfit to outpace McLaren's Lando Norris, who used the same compound, by 0.032s at the head of the order.

The pair's respective team-mates, Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda, were third and fourth having also set their times on the quickest available compound.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was the quickest medium tyre-shod runner in fifth place, just 0.3s back on Ricciardo, with world champion Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix will be taking place on Saturday rather than the usual Sunday slot!

But the triple world champion, who starts as clear favourite for this season again after winning 19 of last season's 22 races, did not yet appear happy with the handling of hid RB20 car in the warm but gusty desert conditions.

"Everything is like miles off," said Verstappen over team radio during his first run of the session on track, albeit at a time when he was at the head of the timesheet.

George Russell was the lead Mercedes in seventh, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc eighth ahead of his 2025 team-mate Lewis Hamilton in ninth in the other Mercedes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There's plenty to look forward to on Sky Sports F1 as the start of the 2024 season edges closer

There are several significant caveats to the results of practice sessions at the best of times but that is especially the case for two of the three sessions in Bahrain, Practices One and Three, given they take place in day-time conditions whereas the key sessions of the weekend take place in the evening under floodlights when conditions are cooler.

So the reality of Thursday's opening hour is that teams were likely effectively using it as an extension of last week's test as they continue to understand their cars for 2024, some of which have been completely re-designed, and conduct specific test and set-up assessments.

More to follow…

Sky Sports F1's live Bahrain GP schedule

Thursday February 29

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.40pm: F2 Qualifying

2.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts at 3pm)

4.15pm: The F1 Show

Friday March 1

10.10am: F3 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts at 12.30pm)

2.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

3.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday March 2

8.55am: F3 Feature Race

10.25am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

5pm: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

6.30pm: Bahrain GP highlights

Watch every round of the new season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix this week, with the opening race on Saturday at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership