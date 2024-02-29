Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes surprise fastest on first day of F1 2024 with Red Bull adrift

Mercedes an impressive quickest on F1 2024's opening day, with Red Bull adrift so far in Bahrain, to set up fascinating first qualifying of the season; watch Bahrain GP qualifying on Friday at 4pm live on Sky Sports F1; Season-opening race on Saturday at 3pm
Thursday 29 February 2024 16:40, UK
Lewis Hamilton set a surprise pace as Mercedes finished first and second on an unexpected opening day of track action in Formula 1 2024 ahead of the Bahrain GP, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen only sixth quickest.
Hamilton, without a race win for two years and who is starting his final season at Mercedes ahead of his shock 2025 Ferrari switch, impressed in second practice under the floodlights of the Bahrain International Circuit to lead team-mate George Russell by 0.206s with a quickest time of 1:30.374 in the former champions' all-new W15 car.
Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fifth.
Red Bull, the reigning world champions and the clear pre-season favourites heading into this week, were behind all their key rivals on headline pace with Verstappen nearly half a second off Hamilton's benchmark.
But to what extent the RB20 was running close to its ultimate potential remains to be seen and will only truly become clear in 2024's opening qualifying hour at 3pm on Friday.
Fuel loads and car settings in practice, as in testing last week, are unknown and it appears likely that Red Bull will have at least been running theirs reasonably conservatively to mask the car's true potential.
But irrespective of how much the world champions are holding back, Mercedes certainly appear in stronger shape than they started each of the past two seasons in F1's current regulation era.
The team's British driving pairing had already reported the W15 to be far nicer to drive than either the 2023 and 2022 models with the team confident it will provide a far more fruitful base from which to build on with upgrades through the whole 24-race campaign.
"Red Bull had two attempts at it and were half a second off at the end," said Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff of the surprise picture on the Practice Two timesheet.
"Is that realistic? Toto [Wolff, Mercedes' team boss] used some colourful language in the team bosses' conference to describe [the fact that] we will only know in qualifying.
"It's positive news. We saw in testing that Lewis had a really strong race run and now we've seen him have a strong qualy run. It's also positive for Aston."
More to follow...
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.374
|2) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.206
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.286
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.395
|5) Oscar Piasti
|McLaren
|+0.410
|6) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.477
|7) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.510
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.517
|9) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.739
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.741
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.959
|12) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+1.142
|13) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1.341
|14) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.390
|15) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+1.507
|16) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.577
|17) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.627
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.653
|19) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.674
|20) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+2.234
Sky Sports F1's live Bahrain GP schedule
Friday March 1
Saturday March 2
Watch every round of the new season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix this week, with the opening race on Saturday at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership