FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged race interference at 2023 Saudi Arabia GP

FIA ethics committee investigation looking at claim Mohammed Ben Sulayem made it clear a penalty handed out to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix should have been revoked
Monday 4 March 2024 18:59, UK
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is under investigation for allegedly interfering with a Formula 1 race last year, multiple sources have told Sky Sports News.
As first reported by the BBC, an FIA ethics committee investigation has been looking at a claim that Ben Sulayem made it clear that a penalty handed out to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix should be revoked.
Sky Sports News has contacted the FIA for comment.
The penalty handed out to the Spanish driver meant he dropped to fourth place from third in the race behind Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, and also Mercedes' George Russell.
Alonso, who started the race in P2 and led for the first four laps after overtaking pole-sitter Perez, was quickly given a five-second time penalty for an incorrect start position after lining up too far to the left of his grid box.
The Spaniard served the penalty under a Safety Car when his team-mate Lance Stroll broke down on the 19th lap but was then later hit with a further 10-second penalty as stewards were deemed to have broken the rules by working on his car, with the rear jack in contact with his AMR23.
Even though the incident happened on the 19th lap, Alonso was only handed the penalty after the race and celebrations had been completed, prompting him to call the decision a "poor show" from the FIA.
Wednesday March 6
Thursday March 7
Friday March 8
Saturday March 9
Watch the second round of the new F1 season - the Saudi Arabian GP - live on Sky Sports F1 this coming week, with practice on Thursday, qualifying on Friday and the race at 5pm on Saturday.
Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!