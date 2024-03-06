Max Verstappen's F1 future: Lewis Hamilton suspects triple champion on Mercedes' 'list' but doubts 2025 move

Lewis Hamilton believes Max Verstappen is likely to be "on the list" for Mercedes as they search possible replacements for him at the team for 2025 - but doubts the Dutchman would give up driving F1’s fastest car.

Verstappen is currently dominating the sport to a record extent with Red Bull, winning 29 of the last 34 races, and is on a long-term contract at the world champions until the end of 2028.

But speculation around the triple world champion's future at the team ignited after Jos Verstappen, Max's father, said last Saturday, the day of the season-opening race which his son subsequently won, that Red Bull was in "danger of being torn apart" if team boss Christian Horner remained in his position, claiming it "will explode".

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson subsequently countered that suggestion by stating the team "are united and we are focused on racing".

Verstappen Snr's remarks prompted talk that Verstappen could move to rivals Mercedes, who have a vacancy next to George Russell for next season following the shock news at the start of February that Hamilton was switching to Ferrari next year.

Asked about the chance of Verstappen replacing him when speaking to the media on Wednesday ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton said: "I think my move has shown anything's possible.

"It's going to be a really interesting next six months or so. I don't have an extra scoop.

"I'm sure Max is on the list. But I'm pretty sure he's tied up and also I couldn't see why you would leave a car that's that good."

'The intention is of course absolutely to stay with this team'

Verstappen himself was quizzed about his future, in addition to his father's explosive comments, during his own media engagements in the Jeddah paddock on Wednesday.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 if there was any circumstance in which he could not see himself driving a Red Bull in 2025, the triple champion said: "Things must go really crazy, I guess.

"But that's not the target for everyone."

Soon afterwards, when speaking to the written media, Verstappen replied when asked if he would stay until the end of his deal in 2028: "That has of course always been the intention of signing.

"That's why we signed so long, to be here. And of course it's about the performance of the car, and of course from 2026 onwards anyway that is a bit of a question mark with new regulations, but I knew that when I signed my contract.

"But I also know what they have done for me in my career, so the intention is of course absolutely to stay with this team because I really enjoy it and I'm also really happy within the team. As long as perform there is no reason also to leave."

Verstappen cited Hamilton's out-of-the-blue Ferrari switch as he stopped short of completely ruling out the possibility of ever driving for Mercedes, although reiterated that at the moment "there's no reason to leave" Red Bull.

"The thing is, no one would have seen Lewis moving to Ferrari, and in my life - and that's not related to F1 or whatever, that's just general life - you never know what happens or what comes to you or whatever happens around you or what might influence you, so you can never say 100 per cent that that's how it's going to be.

"And I approach my life like that but I also don't think about it too much. I'm very relaxed, like I said I'm very happy at the team, the performance is there, there's no reason to leave."

