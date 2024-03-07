Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen tops Fernando Alonso in first practice as Lance Stroll hits wall

Max Verstappen maintained Red Bull's strong start to the 2024 Formula 1 season by topping Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in first practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who began his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title with a dominant victory in Bahrain last week, finished almost 0.2s clear of Alonso at the Jeddah street circuit.

Sergio Perez, who beat team-mate Verstappen to victory in Saudi Arabia last year, also showed solid pace to take third as Red Bull threatened to continue the form that saw them win 21 of 22 races in 2023.

George Russell appeared the far more comfortable of the two Mercedes drivers as the Brit took fourth, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton almost 0.3s slower in eighth.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth respectively, with Lando Norris seventh for McLaren as team-mate Oscar Piastri struggled in 15th.

Lance Stroll was ninth for Aston Martin after missing about 20 minutes off the session following a high-speed collision with the barrier at the inside of Turn 22, from which he was fortunate to avoid major damage.

While Red Bull continued to impress, Thursday's second session, live on Sky Sports F1 at 5pm, provides the same night-time conditions that both Friday's qualifying and Saturday's race will take place under, and therefore should be a much more reliable indicator of the pecking order for the remainder of the weekend.

Russell, who outperformed Hamilton as he took fourth in Bahrain last week, topped the timesheet after the initial hard-tyre runs.

The 26-year-old continued to impress as he reclaimed top spot after the first soft tyre runs, but Verstappen took advantage of the low tyre degradation levels at the circuit to significantly improve on the same set.

Image: Max Verstappen continued his impressive start to the 2024 season

Perez then slotted in ahead of Russell, before Alonso, the last of the front-runners to go for a performance run as the track continued to improve, took second.

"It's a bit of journey of exploration at the moment in terms of downforce levels," Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok explained.

"The circuit seems to sit in between the optimum for most teams. Most of them have basically got two configurations, a high and low, and it's about where you end up in terms of wing choice. We saw quite a lot of experimenting and it's very early days still."

Saudi Arabian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.659 2) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.186 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.209 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.280 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.371 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.505 7) Lando Norris McLaren +0.572 8) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.577 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.921 10) Alex Albon Williams +1.088 11) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.124 12) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.258 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.286 14) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.307 15) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.318 16) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.377 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.387 18) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.472 19) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.752 20) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.918

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Thursday March 7

4.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts at 5pm)

6.15pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

7.15pm: The F1 Show

Friday March 8

11.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

1.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Saturday March 9

12pm: F1 Academy Race 2

1.20pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP highlights

