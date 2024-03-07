F1 Academy: Mercedes junior Doriane Pin takes first pole position of 2024 in Saudi Arabia

Doriane Pin took the first pole position of the new F1 Academy season with a stunning lap in Saudi Arabia.

The Mercedes junior was 0.785s quicker than Britain's Abbi Pulling, with Ferrari junior Maya Weug in third at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

New for F1 Academy is the fastest lap from each driver will determine the grid for Race 1, with the second fastest lap setting the grid for Race 2.

Pin also took pole for the second race as she set two strong laps in the 30-minute qualifying and will be favourite to win both races, which are live on Sky Sports F1 at 11.55am on Friday and 12pm on Saturday.

There has been plenty of excitement around the 20-year-old after she won a race at the United Arab Emirates Formula 4 series last month.

F1 teams have given increased support to F1 Academy with the liveries of each constructor on 10 of the 15 full-time cars.

Increasing female involvement in all areas of motor racing, both on and off track, is a major goal of F1 and the governing body of world motorsport, the FIA.

F1 Academy Saudi Arabia Qualifying Driver Team Supporting F1 Team Time 1) Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes 2:03.472 2) Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine +0.785 3) Maya Weug Prema Ferrari +1.058 4) Nerea Marti Campos +1.427 5) Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren +1.465 6) Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport +1.500 7) Lia Block ART Williams +1.615 8) Chloe Chambers Campos Haas +1.720 9) Aurelia Nobels ART +1.843 10) Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport +1.892 11) Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin +1.941 12) Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber +2.193 13) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Red Bull +2.525 14) Reema Juffali Prema +2.640 15) Amna Al Aubaisi MP RB +2.691 16) Emely de Heus MP +2.804

There will be a new F1 Academy champion as 2023 and inaugural winner Garcia has moved to Formula Regional along with runner-up Lena Buhler.

F1 Academy is exclusively taking place at Formula 1 weekends this season with seven rounds, starting in Jeddah this week.

Miami follows on May 3-5 before two European races on the weekends of the Spanish Grand Prix (June 21-23) and Dutch Grand Prix (August 23-25).

The tricky streets of Singapore is next on September 20-22 before back-to-back weekends in Qatar (November 29 to December 1) and the finale in Abu Dhabi (December 6-8).

Image: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been giving advice to Doriane Pin in Jeddah

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Friday March 8

11.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

1.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Saturday March 9

12pm: F1 Academy Race 2

1.20pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP highlights

