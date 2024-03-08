Carlos Sainz: Ferrari driver set to undergo surgery for appendicitis and replaced by Oliver Bearman for Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is set to undergo surgery for appendicitis and will be replaced by British teenager Oliver Bearman for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sainz missed his media duties on Wednesday through illness before participating in both of Thursday's practice sessions in Jeddah, but Ferrari announced ahead of Friday's final practice and qualifying that the Spaniard will require surgery.

Bearman, 18, who has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021, had claimed pole position in Formula 2 qualifying in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery," a Ferrari statement said.

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.

"The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Bearman featured in practice for Haas in Mexico and Abu Dhabi last season, but will now participate in a competitive F1 session for the first time.

The Essex-born teenager finished sixth in his debut F2 campaign in 2023, winning three feature races and one sprint race.

Berman will become the 12th British driver to race for Ferrari in F1 and the first since Eddie Irvine left the team in 2000.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player F2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire goes into the side of Oliver Bearman, sending them both off track.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the Italian team in 2025 in place of Sainz.

The Spaniard, who has yet to secure a seat for 2025, took an impressive third-placed podium finish at last weekend's season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sainz is the second F1 driver in the space of two years to miss a race with appendicitis, following Williams driver Alex Albon being ruled out of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix with the same illness.

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Image: Saudi GP schedule

Friday March 8

1.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Saturday March 9

12pm: F1 Academy Race 2

1.20pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP highlights

