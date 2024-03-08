Oliver Bearman: British teenager replaces Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for Saudi Grand Prix as Spaniard undergoes surgery

British 18-year-old Oliver Bearman to drive for Ferrari in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying and race; Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has undergone successful surgery for appendicitis; watch qualifying on Friday at 5pm on Sky Sports F1; Saudi Arabian GP on Saturday at 5pm
Friday 8 March 2024 15:39, UK
British teenager Oliver Bearman will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spaniard underwent successful surgery for appendicitis.
Sainz missed his media duties on Wednesday through illness before participating in both of Thursday's practice sessions in Jeddah, but Ferrari announced ahead of Friday's final practice and qualifying that the Spaniard had been diagnosed with appendicitis.
Bearman, 18, who has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021, made a solid debut for the Italian team by taking 10th in the session ahead of qualifying.
"Carlos is out of surgery," said Ferrari in a statement released after Bearman had driven in final practice.
"Everything went well and he is now resting at the hospital. We send him our full support for a quick recovery."
Bearman, who featured in practice for Haas in Mexico and Abu Dhabi last season, had taken pole position on Thursday's F2 qualifying session, but will not feature in the feeder series' races over the remainder of the weekend.
The Prema driver finished sixth in his debut F2 campaign in 2023, winning three feature races and one sprint race.
Berman used the number 38 on his car as he became the 14th British driver to race for Ferrari in F1 and the first since Eddie Irvine left the team in 2000.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the Italian team in 2025 in place of Sainz.
The Spaniard, who has yet to secure a seat for 2025, took an impressive third-placed podium finish at last weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Sainz is the second F1 driver in the space of two years to miss a race with appendicitis, following Williams driver Alex Albon being ruled out of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix with the same illness.
Friday March 8
Saturday March 9
