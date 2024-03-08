F1 Academy: Mercedes junior Doriane Pin holds off Abbi Pulling to win first race of 2024 season in Saudi Arabia

Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin saw off the challenge of Britain's Abbi Pulling to claim victory in the opening F1 Academy race of the 2024 season in Saudi Arabia.

Having dominated qualifying to secure pole for both races at the opening round of the all-female series, Prema driver Pin led the 12-lap contest from start to finish.

Rodin driver Pulling, who is supported by F1 team Alpine, chased gamely throughout and closed to within a second of Pin in the closing stages, but couldn't overhaul the French driver.

Pin's Prema team-mate Maya Weug, who is backed by Ferrari, completed the podium as the top three finished as they started on the grid.

There was final-lap drama as Nerea Marti, running fourth, was clipped from behind as Lola Lovinfosse attempted an overtake. Marti dropped to the back of the field as a result of the collision, while Lovinfosse, who was able to continue, lost fourth to Chloe Chambers.

McLaren junior driver Bianca Bustamente, who dropped two places from fifth on the grid following first-lap contact, finished sixth.

Tina Hausmann jumped from 11th on the grid to take seventh, with Aurelia Nobels, Hamda Al Qubaisi and Carrie Schreiner rounding out the points.

Wildcard entrant, Reema Juffali, recovered to finish 11th after triggering the Safety Car to come out on lap three following a collision.

Williams junior driver Lia Block finished last after spinning into the barrier on lap 11, while Jess Edgar was second from the back after suffering a puncture when running ninth.

Pin starts on pole once more for the second race of the opening round, which is live on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm on Saturday.

F1 teams have given increased support to F1 Academy with the liveries of each constructor on 10 of the 15 full-time cars.

Increasing female involvement in all areas of motor racing, both on and off track, is a major goal of F1 and the governing body of world motorsport, the FIA.

F1 Academy is exclusively taking place at Formula 1 weekends this season with seven rounds, starting in Jeddah this week.

F1 Academy Saudi Arabia Race 1 Driver Team Supporting F1 Team Time 1) Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes 26:50.962 2) Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine +0.8 3) Maya Weug Prema Ferrari +6.9 4) Chloe Chambers Campos Haas +11.6 5) Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport +13.2 6) Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren +13.9 7) Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin +20.0 8) Aurelia Nobels ART +22.7 9) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Red Bull +23.4 10) Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber +24.6 11) Reema Juffali Prema +25.0 12) Emely de Heus MP +26.0 13) Amna Al Qubaisi MP RB +40.9 14) Nerea Marti Campos 1 lap 15) Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport 1 lap 16) Lia Block ART Williams 2 laps

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Friday March 8

1.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Saturday March 9

12pm: F1 Academy Race 2

1.20pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP highlights

