Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to pole to continue dominant start to season

Max Verstappen backed up his season-opening victory in Bahrain by taking pole position in Saudi Arabia; Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took second to prevent Sergio Perez from sealing a Red Bull one-two; watch the Saudi Arabian GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 5pm on Saturday
Friday 8 March 2024 18:55, UK
Max Verstappen continued his faultless start to the defence of his Formula 1 world championship by beating Charles Leclerc to pole position for Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Having led Red Bull to a dominant one-two at last weekend's season opener in Bahrain, Verstappen sent an ominous message to the chasing pack by cruising to pole by 0.3s at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Ferrari's Leclerc produced an excellent lap of his own to narrowly deny Red Bull a one-two on the grid, as Sergio Perez took third.
Fernando Alonso continued an encouraging weekend for Aston Martin, after a disappointing showing in Bahrain, to take fourth, ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
George Russell was seventh after having appeared capable of sealing a higher finish before making an error on his final flying lap, but was still quicker than his struggling Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in eighth.
Yuki Tsunoda bounced back from a moment of ill discipline following team orders in Bahrain to take an impressive ninth for RB, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.
Britain's Oliver Bearman, driving for Ferrari in place of Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard underwent surgery for appendicitis earlier on Friday, qualified 11th after narrowly missing out on a place in Q3.
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6) Lando Norris, McLaren
7) George Russell, Mercedes
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
After Verstappen's dominant showing in Bahrain, which saw him begin his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title with a victory margin of over 20 seconds, there had been hope that the vastly-different layout in Jeddah would bring the chasing pack closer.
Over one lap, those predictions proved to be highly inaccurate, with the Dutchman's path to pole far simpler than it had been a week earlier.
Having topped Q1 and Q2, Verstappen produced a stunning first run in Q3 to sit more than 0.3s clear of team-mate Perez, with Alonso and Leclerc more than half a second back at that point.
Verstappen made a small error in the early stages of his second run, but by that point it had become clear that no other driver was going to come close.
Perez also failed to improve, which gave Leclerc the opportunity to sneak between the Red Bulls by little more than a hundredth of a second.
Alonso also found improvement on his final effort but was four hundredths of a second back from Perez in fourth.
Piastri appeared to have an edge over Norris throughout the session, and backed that up in Q3 as he edged out the Brit by half a tenth.
Russell has been the much more impressive of the Mercedes drivers this week, with Hamilton only just scraping through to Q3, and was fifth after the first runs in the final session.
However, a significant error in the opening moments of his final flying run left him with no option but to abort the lap, leaving Mercedes facing a challenging Saturday at a circuit where overtaking can be tough.
Tsunoda had been under major scrutiny after losing his cool having been asked to let through team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages in Bahrain, but offered the perfect response by finishing six places above the Australian on this occasion.
