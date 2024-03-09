F1 Academy: Doriane Pin wins Race 2 in Saudi Arabia to complete opening round double in all-female series

Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin completed an F1 Academy opening-round double by winning a chaotic Race 2 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

After winning Race 1 on Friday, Pin once more led the entire race from pole, comfortably easing clear of Britain's Abbi Pulling to seal victory.

Pulling, who mounted a late charge when taking second on Friday, was this time unable to apply pressure but easily pulled clear of Maya Weug, who ensured a repeat of the Race 1 podium.

"Perfect weekend for us," Pin said. "Double pole, double win, it's amazing. I'm really happy about that and now we need to focus for Miami. I enjoyed every lap here in Jeddah.

"It's an amazing weekend, next to F1 and F2. It's amazing that we have the possibility to race here next to them, because we can learn a lot from everyone."

While the top three enjoyed a serene afternoon in Jeddah, there was extreme drama behind them as several drivers made errors at a hugely challenging high-speed circuit.

On lap three, Chloe Chambers drove into Lola Lovinfosse in a battle for fourth, causing the Rodin driver to spin and come to a stop on the racing line.

Lovinfosse made a huge error of judgement in attempting to move while the cars behind her were still coming through, driving into the path of Lia Block and causing a big collision.

The damage forced Lovinfosse to retire, while Block needed a new front wing. Lovinfosse was later given a five-place grid penalty for the next race.

The race hadn't been back under way for long when another incident occurred on lap 6 when Carrie Schreiner spun and wild car entrant Reema Juffali drove into the barrier having taken evasive action.

Image: Doriane Pin led Abbi Pulling home for a second time in Jeddah

Another lengthy safety car interruption followed, leaving just a four-lap sprint to the end.

Pin made a perfect getaway to simplify her task, while Nerea Marti and Jessica Edgar were the main beneficiaries of the drama as they took fourth and fifth respectively.

Chambers, who finished sixth on track, was relegated to 10th by penalties for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and causing a collision.

F1 teams have given increased support to F1 Academy with the liveries of each constructor on 10 of the 15 full-time cars.

Increasing female involvement in all areas of motor racing, both on and off track, is a major goal of F1 and the governing body of world motorsport, the FIA.

F1 Academy is exclusively taking place at Formula 1 weekends this season with seven rounds, the second of which takes place in Miami from May 3-5.

F1 Academy Saudi Arabia Race 2 Driver Team Supporting F1 Team Time 1) Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes 32:01.271 2) Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine +1.9 3) Maya Weug Prema Ferrari +5.3 4) Nerea Marti Campos +6.8 5) Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport +7.4 6) Amna Al Qubaisi MP RB +13.8 7) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Red Bull +15.2 8) Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren +17.3 9) Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber +17.5 10) Chloe Chambers Campos Haas +25.0 11) Lia Block ART Williams +25.1 12) Emely de Heus MP +26.5 13) Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin 1 lap 14) Aurelia Nobels ART Retired 15) Reema Juffali Prema Retired 16) Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport Retired

