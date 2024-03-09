Helmut Marko: Red Bull senior figure will not be suspended after talks with shareholder Oliver Mintzlaff

Helmut Marko insists he will not be suspended by Red Bull after talks with the parent company's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

Media reports claimed on Friday that Marko was under investigation in connection with information leaks relating to the probe into Christian Horner's alleged inappropriate behaviour with a female colleague, prompting questions over the future of Max Verstappen who has a close relationship with Marko.

The allegations against Horner were dismissed and subsequently his accuser has been suspended on full pay.

Marko has overseen the Red Bull driver programme since the F1 team formed in 2005 and played a major role in signing several drivers including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen.

The 80-year-old, who is employed as a motorsport advisor by Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH rather than the F1 team directly, was a close confidant of Dietrich Mateschitz, the company's co-founder who died in October 2022, and has been a senior figure during the company's two decades in the sport.

Marko held talks with Mintzlaff on Saturday, ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"It was a very good meeting. I think everything is clear," said Marko.

"We had a discussion and we decided these rumours were spread out and had no legal background."

Asked if he was going to be suspended, he added: "No, no, no. If someone has this wish or idea, there was no legal basis."

Marko also seemed to allude he would not leave the team amid the recent turmoil at Red Bull and could work with Horner.

"We worked for 19 years together, so why not? But things have to be solved," he said.

On whether Verstappen will see out his Red Bull contract that ends in 2028, Marko added: "That's quite a long time from now. Toto Wolff says contracts don't mean so much in Formula 1."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains what Max Verstappen's comments on Helmut Marko's Red Bull future could mean for his own future with the team

On Friday, before the talks with Mintzlaff, Marko was asked by Austrian TV channel ORF about the possibility of a suspension being imposed.

"I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do," he said.

"The theoretical possibility always exists. I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This World Championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that."

Mintzlaff also spoke to the media on Saturday and stated he was "just here for the racing" when arriving in the Jeddah paddock.

On the talks with Marko he said: "I just can tell you that I had a good conversation."

And on Verstappen's future, Mintzlaff replied when asked whether he believed the world champion would stay at the team: "Of course, he has a contract."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following comments from Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen, Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the trio have agreed to move on for the season ahead

Verstappen: Red Bull must keep Marko if I'm to stay

Verstappen's Red Bull contract runs to the end of the 2028 season but speculation about his future has swirled after his father, Jos Verstappen, said at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix that the team was "in danger of being torn apart" if Horner remained in his role.

After qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 his Red Bull future depends on Marko staying at the team.

"Helmut and I, we have a lot of respect for each other. My loyalty in general to Red Bull, but also to him, after all for what he has done for me goes very far," said Verstappen.

"I've always said, especially after Dietrich's passing, with everyone in the team, that I find it really important that we keep the key team together because that's how we have performed really well and that's how we will perform really well in the future. They know that.

"For me, Helmut is a very key factor in that and he has to stay for me, for sure."

Marko was asked about Verstappen's comments and thanked the three-time world champion.

"I was really thankful for how loyal he is, and I only can say I was impressed and thankful to him," he said.

Formula 1's biggest ever season continues with the Australian Grand Prix from March 22-24, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime