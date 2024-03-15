Australian GP: Schedule and when to watch third F1 race of 2024 on Sky Sports including highlights and replays

Get ready to set your alarm clocks or stay up late for an all-nighter because the 2024 Australian Grand Prix is here.

Max Verstappen dominated the opening two events as he led Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to a one-two in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But, Verstappen didn't have it all his own way at last year's Australian Grand Prix as a chaotic end to the race saw three red flags and multiple incidents as the Red Bull driver emerged unscathed with Lewis Hamilton in second and Fernando Alonso in third.

The Australian Grand Prix is one of the most popular events on the F1 calendar and attracts over 400,000 people over the week in Melbourne.

After no race for three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race returned to 2022 with a new track layout to improve overtaking.

The last two races at Albert Park have seen plenty of wheel-to-wheel action and we should see more of the same this year, where rain may also play a role.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and RB's Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping to give the home fans something to cheer about next weekend.

Image: Over 120,000 fans attended the Australian Grand Prix on race day last season

Don't fancy staying up? Watch replays and highlights on Sky

Following a Thursday to Saturday race week in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, F1 reverts to the normal Friday to Sunday schedule for the remainder of the season, apart from Las Vegas in November.

If you don't fancy getting up early for qualifying at 5am on Saturday or Sunday's race at 4am, we will have highlights and replays across the Sky channels, including Sky Showcase which is free if you have a Sky box.

We will also have highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms and you can read all of the latest news from Melbourne on the Sky Sports website and app.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Thursday March 21

10.30am: Drivers' press conference

9.45pm: F3 Practice

10.55pm: F2 Practice

Friday March 22

1am: Australian GP Practice One (session starts at 1.30am)

2.55am: F3 Qualifying

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session starts at 5am)

6.25am: F2 Qualifying

7.15am: The F1 Show

8.30am: Australian GP Practice One highlights

10am: Australian GP practice Two highlights

Saturday March 23

0.10am: F3 Sprint

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30am)

3.10am: F2 Sprint

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up

5am: Australian GP Qualifying

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP Qualifying highlights

8.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay (Sky Showcase)

10.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay

10pm: F3 Feature Race

Sunday March 24

0.30am: F2 Feature Race

2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag

7am: Ted's Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP highlights

8.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday replay

9.55am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights (Sky Showcase)

12pm: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag replay

Formula 1's biggest ever season continues with the Australian Grand Prix from March 22-24, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.