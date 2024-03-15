Australian GP: Schedule and when to watch third F1 race of 2024 on Sky Sports including highlights and replays

F1 heads to Melbourne for the third round of the season at the Australian Grand Prix; watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying at 5am on Saturday and the race itself at 4am on Sunday; replays and highlights shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase next weekend
Friday 15 March 2024 11:09, UK
Get ready to set your alarm clocks or stay up late for an all-nighter because the 2024 Australian Grand Prix is here.
Max Verstappen dominated the opening two events as he led Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to a one-two in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
But, Verstappen didn't have it all his own way at last year's Australian Grand Prix as a chaotic end to the race saw three red flags and multiple incidents as the Red Bull driver emerged unscathed with Lewis Hamilton in second and Fernando Alonso in third.
The Australian Grand Prix is one of the most popular events on the F1 calendar and attracts over 400,000 people over the week in Melbourne.
After no race for three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race returned to 2022 with a new track layout to improve overtaking.
The last two races at Albert Park have seen plenty of wheel-to-wheel action and we should see more of the same this year, where rain may also play a role.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri and RB's Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping to give the home fans something to cheer about next weekend.
Following a Thursday to Saturday race week in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, F1 reverts to the normal Friday to Sunday schedule for the remainder of the season, apart from Las Vegas in November.
If you don't fancy getting up early for qualifying at 5am on Saturday or Sunday's race at 4am, we will have highlights and replays across the Sky channels, including Sky Showcase which is free if you have a Sky box.
We will also have highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms and you can read all of the latest news from Melbourne on the Sky Sports website and app.
Thursday March 21
Friday March 22
Saturday March 23
Sunday March 24
Formula 1's biggest ever season continues with the Australian Grand Prix from March 22-24, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!