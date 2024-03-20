Susie Wolff files criminal complaint against the FIA over December statements

Susie Wolff says she has filed a criminal complaint over the FIA's statements about her in December.

The FIA launched and then dropped an investigation in December over an alleged breach of confidentiality, finding Formula 1's compliance rules to be sufficiently robust to prevent any breaches.

The probe arose in December after a report in Business F1 magazine claimed that other team principals were concerned Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was benefiting from information shared by his wife.

Two days after the FIA announced its compliance department was "looking into" the allegations, the federation said it "can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual".

At the time, Susie Wolff vehemently denied the allegations.

The F1 Academy managing director said on Wednesday that she had lodged the complaint against Formula 1's governing body on March 4.

"I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December," Wolff said on Instagram.

"There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter. I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

"Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not."

Sky Sports News has contacted the FIA for comment.