Sebastian Vettel: Four-time F1 world champion 'speaking to' Mercedes boss Toto Wolff amid thoughts of return to grid

Sebastian Vettel says he is thinking about making a return to Formula 1 amid ongoing discussions with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and the sport's other team principals.

The four-time world champion retired in 2022 after 16 seasons in F1 but has since been regularly linked with a possible return to the grid.

Mercedes have a 2025 seat to fill following Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari, while Red Bull, the team Vettel won his four drivers' titles with, could also have a vacancy with Sergio Perez's contract expiring.

Asked whether he is in the market for a 2025 seat, Vettel told Sky Sports News: "Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but they question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package.

"I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.

"Obviously, there's things that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And things that I don't miss, so that hasn't changed. Obviously, life is very different if you're not involved and I do enjoy that still.

"You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn't."

Having earlier confirmed to Sky News that he has been "speaking to" Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Vettel was asked whether he would be able to resist the lure of an offer from the Silver Arrows.

He said: "I've had conversations with him (Wolff), not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well.

"But I did speak to others as well because I'm still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas together with F1. We'll see if they will turn out or not.

"So I am staying in touch. I don't know. It has to be a couple more phone calls and conversations, I guess, to really find out a little bit more. But for sure it's one of the best seats on the grid.

"Performance wise, Mercedes has a great track record, struggling a little bit in the last years, but then struggle and you're still second and third in the constructors' (championship), it's not like you're racing in no man's land."

Vettel tempted by Le Mans opportunity

If he were to return to F1, Vettel would currently only be the third-eldest driver on the grid, with the 39-year-old Hamilton and 42-year-old Fernando Alonso still performing at a high level.

Asked what he has missed since hanging up his helmet, Vettel added: "The thrill, the speed. I think the competition mostly, really.

"Driving quick is not the only thing, but it's really the competition."

Vettel recently tested the Porsche hypercar that will run in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans race in June.

The German said there's a possibility he could make his debut in the famous race.

"Maybe, I don't know yet," Vettel said.

"I've been testing. I was curious, so I wanted to see how it feels. It's obviously a different discipline. It's still racing, but it's a different car, different discipline.

"Lots of things that excite me, lots of different things, not necessarily just looking at something behind the wheel but also outside the car.

"I am (tempted) and I'm not. I am obviously also looking for lots of other things and there's lots of other things that do interest me outside of racing."

'Hamilton Ferrari switch surprising but exciting'

Having shared intense world championship battles earlier in their careers, Vettel and Hamilton had developed a strong relationship by the time the former retired.

With Hamilton set to follow in Vettel's footsteps by driving at Ferrari, the German admitted he was "surprised" by the switch.

"I was surprised, like I guess most of us," Vettel said.

"But exciting. Obviously, he's looking for a new challenge and it will be different to see him in red, in a different colour."

The final two of Vettel's six seasons with Ferrari saw him drive alongside Charles Leclerc, who remains with the Italian team and will be Hamilton's team-mate next year.

Vettel is confident the pair will get along, but warns Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur will face a challenge in managing their competitiveness.

"Charles is good, Charles is easy," Vettel said. "He's very quick, very competitive but so is Lewis.

"So it's more difficult I guess for the team to manage."

