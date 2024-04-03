George Russell: F1 risked opening can of worms if Fernando Alonso wasn't penalised for Australian GP incident

George Russell believes that not penalising Fernando Alonso for his driving in the closing laps of the Australian GP would have "opened a can of worms".

Alonso was handed a post-race 20-second time penalty for what stewards deemed was the Aston Martin's "potentially dangerous" driving in front of Russell as they fought over sixth place on the Melbourne race's penultimate lap. Taken by surprise by the Spaniard's approach to Turn Six, when he initially braked earlier than normal, Russell spun off the circuit and crashed, with his car ending up on its side in the middle of the circuit.

Speaking on the opening day of the Japanese GP weekend at Suzuka, Russell said: "Obviously a bit of a strange situation what happened last week.

"Totally caught by surprise. I was actually looking at the steering wheel making a switch change in the straight, which we all do across the lap, and when I looked up I was in Fernando's gearbox and it was too late and then next thing I know that I'm in the wall.

"I think if it were not to have been penalised it would have really opened a can of worms for the rest of the season and in junior categories of saying 'are you allowed to brake in a straight, are you allowed to slow down. Change gear, accelerate, do something semi-erratic?'"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Lance Stroll's quick-thinking engineer prevented a potentially dangerous collision with the stricken Mercedes of George Russell during the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, added: "I don't take anything personal with what happened with Fernando and it probably had bigger consequences than it should have.

"But as I said, if it went unpenalised, can you brake in the middle of the straight? I don't know. So nothing more to say, really."

Alonso and Aston Martin expressed disappointment with the stewards' decision after the race in Melbourne, with the two-time world champion suggesting that "being responsible for not making every lap the same is a bit surprising".

Asked by Sky Sports F1 on Thursday if he felt there was now overregulation in F1, Alonso said: "I don't think so, the rules are clear. As I said, it was definitely surprising - the penalty - but we accept it and move forward."

Russell on chance Alonso meeting after the crash | 'He didn't get my coffee!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell discusses the sanctioning around his controversial incident with Fernando Alonso and says there is no bad feelings between the pair after they saw each other in a coffee shop!

The Mercedes driver, appearing alongside five other drivers including world champion Max Verstappen in the press conference at Suzuka, revealed when he had next seen Alonso after the controversy and whether or not they had discussed the incident.

Russell: "We actually saw each other back home, just coincidentally bumped into each other in a coffee shop."

Verstappen: "Did you brake test him there?"

Russell: "As I said before, it's nothing personal. When the helmet's on we're all fighters and competing. When the helmets are off you have respect for one another. Of course a lot of emotions in the moment, but we both move forward from this."

Moderator: "Did you discuss it in the coffee shop?"

Russell: "No we didn't. He didn't get my coffee though, so that's probably the least that could have happened... but, no, as as I said, it's history now."

Sky Sports F1's live Japanese GP schedule

Friday April 5

3am: Japanese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)*

6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (session starts at 7am)*

8.15am: The F1 Show*

10am: Japanese GP Practice One replay

11.30am: Japanese GP Practice Two replay

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back on some of the most exciting title deciders to take place at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Saturday April 6

3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (session starts at 3.30am)*

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up*

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying*

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

9.30am: Japanese GP Qualifying replay

Sunday April 7

5am: Grand Prix Sunday Japanese GP build-up*

6am: The JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Japanese GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook*

9.30am: Japanese Grand Prix highlights*

10.30am: Japanese Grand Prix replay

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's biggest ever season continues with the Japanese Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...