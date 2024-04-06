Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen edges out Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez for Suzuka pole

Max Verstappen edged out Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to claim pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen looked to be cruising towards pole having dominated the first two parts of the session, but an inspired final flying lap from Perez saw the Mexican finish just 0.066s back from his team-mate's pole time of 1:28.197.

McLaren's Lando Norris produced a superb lap to take third ahead of Australian Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz for Ferrari, with both clearly outpacing their team-mates as Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and eighth respectively.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin, highlighting the poor performance of his team-mate Lance Stroll, who will start from P16 after making a shock Q1 exit.

Japanese GP Qualifying: Top 10 1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull



3. Lando Norris, McLaren



4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



5. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren



7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9. George Russell, Mercedes



10. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

Mercedes were once more unable to reproduce promising practice pace as Lewis Hamilton was seventh, with the only consolation for the seven-time world champion being that he outqualified team-mate George Russell for the first time this season.

Russell must wait to see if he keeps his starting position of ninth with the stewards investigating Mercedes for an unsafe pit lane release into Piastri's path during Q1.

Yuki Tsunoda thrilled his home crowd by edging out RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to reach the final part of qualifying, but was unable to make an impression in Q3 and will start from 10th.

Perez finds pace to push Verstappen

Having seen a nine-race winning streak end as a brake failure caused him to retire in Australia two weeks ago, Verstappen has appeared to be on a mission to restore his dominance at a track he has won at for each of the last two years.

The Dutchman, chasing a fourth successive world championship this season, had comfortably topped the first and third practice sessions either side of an unrepresentative wet Practice Two, and followed that up by cruising to the top of the timesheet in Q1 and Q2.

The dominance continued during the first runs of Q3, with Verstappen 0.249s clear of Norris, with Perez more than a tenth further back in third.

However, Perez produced one of his best qualifying laps for a long time to come up just short of his team-mate's pole time on the second run, before Verstappen marginally improved himself to ensure he had two times good enough for top spot.

The fact that the front row lockout is Red Bull's first since last year's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix highlights how rarely Perez has been able to maximise his car's performance in qualifying, but boosts the Mexican's hopes of earning an extension to a contract that expires at the end of the year.

As for Verstappen, a fifth straight pole, stretching back to the final race of last season in Abu Dhabi, matches his own career best streak, set between Monaco and Britain last year.

With the winner at Suzuka having come from below the front row just three times since 1991, Red Bull will be confident of extending a constructors' standings advantage over Ferrari that was cut to just four points in Australia.

Verstappen goes into the race four points clear of Leclerc in the drivers' standings with Perez, a point further back, well placed to - at the very least - reclaim second from the Ferrari driver.

Japanese GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.197 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.066 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.292 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.485 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.489 6) Oscar Piasti McLaren +0.563 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.569 8) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.589 9) George Russell Mercedes +0.811 10) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.216 Knocked out in Q2 11) Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:29.472 12) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.494 13) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:29.593 14) Alex Albon Williams 1:29.714 15) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29.816 Knocked out in Q1 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.024 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:30.119 18) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.131 19) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:30.139 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:30.143

