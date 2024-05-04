Miami GP: Charles Leclerc explains hopes to put Max Verstappen 'under pressure' in race win pursuit

Charles Leclerc has offered hope that Ferrari could take the fight to Max Verstappen in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has maintained his imperious form during Miami's Sprint weekend so far, topping every session, and will be aiming to follow up his win over Leclerc in Saturday's short-form Sprint in Sunday's 57-lap main race.

But on a weekend in which the whole field - including Verstappen - has struggled for consistency with tyre performance around Miami's street track, Leclerc is taking heart from the fact he finished relatively close to the world champion during the 19-lap Sprint when he was within two seconds of the Red Bull for most of the race.

"He is very strong obviously, as always, coming in to race day," Leclerc said of polesitter Verstappen, who heads the F1 grid for the seventh race in succession.

"This morning [in the Sprint] we were close. He was saying he wasn't happy with the car so let's see how happy he is with the car [in the grand prix]. I hope he's still a little bit unhappy and that we can put him under pressure.

"We did some steps forward compared to this morning, they did too, but if we get the DRS after the first lap I think we can maybe stay with him."

In the post-qualifying press conference, Leclerc added: "In the Sprint, we were closer to what we normally see. We need to see how much of a step forward he does but we also need some fine-tuning on our side.

"If we have a similar pace to the Sprint, with strategy we can put on some pressure."

Ferrari's quest to beat Red Bull for just the second time in six races this season could be aided by the fact that Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz, who qualified third, start between Red Bull pair Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who will line up fourth.

"I think when Max starts in front, it's always difficult to find ways to beat him but having two cars is our best possible bet," said Sainz, the only driver to beat Verstappen in the past 25 races.

"Obviously if you look at the last statistics, it will be extremely difficult, but we will give it our best shot."

Verstappen explains his approach to 'unpredictable' weekend

Although Verstappen may not have been headed on a timesheet so far on F1's third visit to America's Sunshine State, the world champion has not been immune from troubles and complaints on track during what he has called an "unpredictable" event so far.

"What has been key so far this weekend is just to try to make the least mistakes," said Verstappen to Sky Sports.

"It's been pretty bad for everyone, there are not many people I think enjoying their laps, but just try to minimise the mistakes and then go from there."

He is however confident that Red Bull will get their RB20 car in a better place for Sunday to give themselves the best chance of a fifth win in six races this season.

"The only thing we can control is within ourselves. That's what we will focus on. As long as I'm happy with my balance in the race, we will be alright," added the Dutchman.

"It just needs to be a bit better than what we had in the [Sprint] race. If we can achieve that and be in a happier window, I'm sure we will be quick."

What happened to McLaren and Norris' challenge?

Armed with a big package of car upgrades in Miami, it had seemed that McLaren and not Ferrari, who have not changed much on their car here, were primed to be Red Bull's closest challengers this weekend.

However, as in Sprint Qualifying on Friday, McLaren's challenge for the leading positions failed to materialise quite as expected on Saturday.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start together on the third row, having lapped three and four tenths off Verstappen's Q3 pace respectively, with the former left ruing post-Sprint set-up changes.

"I think we should be higher up," said Norris.

"We did what we thought was right but on track sometimes things work out a little bit differently.

"We made some of those changes and I wish I could go back on them right now before [the race], but obviously we can't."

