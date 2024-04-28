Miami GP: Schedule, UK time, when to watch F1's second 2024 Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports

The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with a second successive Sprint weekend as the Miami Grand Prix hosts the format for the first time.

After wet Sprint drama in China, another action-packed weekend is set to follow as the state of Florida hosts the first of three races in the United States this season.

Along with the Sprint format bringing a new dynamic to the action at the Miami International Autodrome, the venue boasts the incredible sight of a paddock on the pitch of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and has attracts some of the world's biggest stars from sports and entertainment.

In operation for the second of six Sprint weekends this season, the new 2024 format continues to give teams and drivers just one 60-minute practice session before the competitive action begins on Friday evening with Sprint Qualifying.

The 100-kilometre Sprint contest follows first thing on Saturday, then comes full Qualifying later in the day ahead of the main event, Sunday's Grand Prix.

On the track, Max Verstappen will looking to keep his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title on course after dominant victories in Japan and China.

Lando Norris will be looking to build on his season's best second in China, with the Brit's hopes potentially boosted by the arrival of upgrades for his McLaren.

Ferrari will be seeking a return to form after an off weekend in China saw them miss out on a podium finish for the first time this season, while Mercedes will be hoping to improve on their disappointing start to the year as upgrades also arrive for the W15.

Off the track, there promises to be plenty to look out for on Thursday's media day following legendary designer Adrian Newey's decision to leave Red Bull, and confirmation of Nico Hulkenberg's switch from Haas to Sauber for next season.

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Thursday May 2

6.30pm: Drivers' press conference

Friday May 3

3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1

5pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts at 5.30pm)

8.20pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

9pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9:30pm)

Saturday May 4

3.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

4pm: Miami GP Sprint (race starts at 5pm)

6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

7.05pm: F1 Academy Race 1

8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 5

6.05pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

