Emilia Romagna GP 2024: UK schedule, when to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Imola live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 heads to Europe for the first time in 2024 as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola returns.

Last year's race was cancelled due to serve flooding in northern Italy but there shouldn't be any problems next weekend, where McLaren and Lando Norris will look to repeat their win from Miami.

Norris has been on the podium twice at Imola in his F1 career, including the championship's last visit in 2022.

Max Verstappen won that race and is still the driver to beat two years later, as he leads the drivers' standings by 33 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc is 38 points behind Verstappen, with Norris and Carlos Sainz both 43 points adrift of the reigning world champion.

Ferrari trail Red Bull by 52 points in the constructors' championship but have a big upgrade for their first home event of the year.

Image: Max Verstappen won the last F1 race in Imola in 2022, which was held in mixed conditions

Should it work, Leclerc and Sainz will fancy their chances at seriously challenging Verstappen on a track which the drivers adore.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is not a Sprint weekend, so it's the usual format of Qualifying on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 are also racing at Imola, while Indy 500 Qualifying also takes place in Indianapolis ahead of the big race at the Brickyard on May 26.

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Thursday May 16

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 17

8:50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2:55pm: F2 Qualifying

3:45pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday May 18

9am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

5.30pm: Indy 500 Qualifying

Sunday May 19

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

8pm: Indy 500 Qualifying

Formula 1 heads to Europe as Imola returns to the calendar following last year's cancelled race. Watch the Emilia Romagna GP on May 17-19. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.