Monaco GP: UK schedule, when to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix in Monte Carlo live on Sky Sports F1

The final weekend in May means the Monaco Grand Prix is here as Formula 1 hits the streets of Monte Carlo.

Monaco is the most prestigious race on the calendar and a race every driver wants to win due to its rich history and iconic moments.

Qualifying is always important in F1 but the tight Monte Carlo streets means this Saturday's Qualifying is the most important of the year and one that can't be missed.

Max Verstappen pulled off a spectacular Qualifying lap 12 months ago to take pole position and set himself up for a second Monaco win.

The reigning world champion may need some more magic this weekend because Ferrari and McLaren are expected to be serious contenders once again.

Following his close win in Imola, Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc by 48 points in the Drivers' Championship, with Sergio Perez 54 points behind his Red Bull team-mate.

Leclerc has a dreadful record on home soil, having not seen the chequered flag in his first three Monaco Grand Prix, lost a likely win due to strategy in 2022 and finished sixth in 2023.

Lando Norris will fancy his chances of a fourth successive podium and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri should be in the hunt too.

Mercedes will be hoping their car suits the slow-speed corners as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell try to get in amongst the Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren cars.

Indy 500 this Sunday

As is tradition, the Indy 500 follows the Monaco Grand Prix and you can watch The Greatest Spectacle in Racing from Indianapolis live on Sky Sports.

British drivers Callum Ilott, Tom Blomqvist and Katherine Legge are in the 33-driver field, which will be led by Scott McLaughlin from pole position on Sunday.

Coverage of the 108th Indy 500 begins at 5.30pm on Sky Sports F1, with the green flag at around 5.45pm.

Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP Schedule

Thursday May 23

12.05pm: F3 Practice

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

2pm: F2 Practice

Friday May 24

10am: F3 Qualifying

12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

2pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)*

5.30pm: The F1 Show

6.30pm: Indy 500 Final Practice

8.30pm: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

Saturday May 25

9.40am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)*

1.10pm: F2 Sprint*

2.15pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 26

6.55am: F3 Feature Race

8.35am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*

2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The Indy 500

