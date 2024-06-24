Austrian GP: UK time, when to watch F1's third 2024 Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports

The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the third Sprint weekend of the year at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

F1 has delivered some very exciting races recently as Red Bull's early season advantage has been wiped out and the rest of the field has caught up.

Max Verstappen has a great record at Red Bull's home track, with five wins at the venue, but Lando Norris has been strong in Austria too, claiming his maiden F1 podium in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium of the season last time out in Spain as Mercedes appear to have returned to the fight at the front, with Ferrari not too far away either.

The margins are set to be extremely tight as the Red Bull Ring is the shortest circuit in terms of lap time on the calendar and there's the added jeopardy of a Sprint weekend.

The new 2024 Sprint format continues to give teams and drivers just one 60-minute practice session before the competitive action begins on Friday evening with Sprint Qualifying.

The 100-kilometre Sprint contest follows first thing on Saturday, then comes full Qualifying later in the day ahead of the main event, Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Wet weather is forecast at the weekend, too, so it could be a very dramatic weekend and you can catch it all live on Sky Sports F1, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 also in action.

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 27

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 28

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)*

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

