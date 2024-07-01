British GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Silverstone F1 weekend on Sky Sports and Sky Showcase

Formula 1 completes its summer triple-header with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone just days on from a controversial clash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austria.

Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will all be racing in front of the home crowd, with all three in the running to be on the podium and perhaps even on the top step.

There is tension going into Silverstone after Verstappen and Norris dramatically collided on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring, which could mark the start of a big battle between the pair over the rest of this season.

You won't want to miss any of the action and you can watch every F1 session from Silverstone for free on Sky Showcase, if you have a Sky box, and on Sky Sports F1.

McLaren haven't won the British Grand Prix since Hamilton's memorable victory in the wet in 2008, but Norris will be desperate to respond after numerous near misses in recent events.

He trails Verstappen by 81 points in the drivers' championship and needs to start reeling in the deficit to stand a realistic chance of challenging for the title later this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen engaged in an exhilarating battle for the race lead before the pair crashed into one another, as George Russell ended up capitalising to win the Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes will be buoyed after Russell took full advantage of the Austria collision to take his second career F1 win.

Russell has not finished on the podium at the British Grand Prix but team-mate Hamilton is a record eight-time winner.

It promises to be a spectacular weekend of racing and it all starts with a special version of The F1 Show on the main straight on Thursday evening at 6pm, where the fans will be able to see the F1 drivers, before all the F3, F2 and F1 action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all of Lewis Hamilton's eight record-breaking British Grand Prix wins at Silverstone

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule (all F1 sessions on Sky Showcase)

Thursday July 4

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 5

8.35am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

Saturday July 6

9.15am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 7

8:15am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime