F1 2025: Sprint venues confirmed for next season with Belgian Grand Prix returning to host alternative format

F1 has announced the six venues that will host Sprint events for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

China, Miami, Belgium, Austin, Brazil and Qatar have been selected as the events that will stage the alternative format, which features a shortened 100km race on Saturday.

The Austrian Grand Prix, which has held a Sprint event since 2022, has been dropped for Belgium next year.

There will be no change to the current Sprint format, which has seen a significant uplift in the TV and social audience on Fridays compared to a conventional practice-only Friday.

F1 has already announced its 2025 calendar, with Australia hosting the season-opener on March 16.

China follows one week later and will host the first Sprint weekend of the season from March 21-23.

The next Sprint is in Miami on May 2-4, before Belgium holds a Sprint event on July 25-27.

The three Sprints in the second half of this season will be the same as this year - the United States GP in Austin (October 17-19), the Sao Paulo GP (November 7-9) and Qatar GP (November 28-30).

F1 2025 Sprint Venues Chinese Grand Prix - March 21-23

Miami Grand Prix - May 2-4

Belgian Grand Prix - July 25-27

United States Grand Prix - October 17-19

Sao Paulo Grand Prix - November 7-9

Qatar Grand Prix - November 28-30

"The Sprint has been a great success for Formula 1, bringing all our fans more action and racing on the track," said F1 President Stefano Domenicali.

"We are seeing the proof of this in our audience data, fan attendance on Fridays and from the promoters and partners. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2025 we will always honour our incredible history, but we must always be looking ahead, innovating, and improving to deliver the best for our growing and diverse fanbase.

"The Sprint is a great example of bringing new elements to our sport in a way that is respectful of the championship, and I want to thank the six venues that will host the Sprint in 2025 and look forward to those incredible events throughout the season."

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: "Over that time, and through our strong collaboration with Formula 1 and with the input of all the teams, it has been through several different iterations and the regulations and format have evolved to give us the exciting and popular Sprints we have today.

"The six events for 2025 once again take in an interesting range of circuits and are sure to provide fans with plenty of additional action across the season."

How does F1's Sprint format work?

As has been the case since this season, the weekend begins with a single practice session on Friday afternoon before Sprint Qualifying later on Friday.

Saturday will then begin with the 100km Sprint contest, with full Qualifying to follow later in the day, setting the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The format sees cars go into parc ferme when the first competitive session - Friday's Sprint Qualifying - begins, but they will then be released from the restrictions after Saturday's Sprint.

Teams will have the chance to use the knowledge they've gained to alter setups ahead of full Qualifying, at the start of which they will once more be locked in for Sunday's race.

