Hungarian GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Hungaroring F1 weekend live on Sky Sports

Following Lewis Hamilton's long-awaited victory at Silverstone, Formula 1's thrilling 2024 season continues with the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Hamilton became the sixth different race winner of the season, highlighting the unexpected unpredictability that has developed after world championship leader Max Verstappen's ominously strong start to his campaign.

While salvaging second at Silverstone ensured Verstappen stretched his lead over nearest challenger Lando Norris to 84 points, the Red Bull driver looks set to be pushed to the limit every weekend at the moment.

His next challenge comes at Budapest's Hungaroring, a famous F1 circuit loved by drivers and fans alike, with every session live on Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton will be looking to build upon ending his 56-race winless streak, and the eight-time Hungarian Grand Prix winner has the opportunity to equal the record he set at Silverstone for claiming nine victories at the same race.

Mercedes, who have claimed back-to-back victories with George Russell winning in Austria, have taken pole at the Hungaroring for the last two years and look set to pose a major challenge to Red Bull and McLaren.

The duel between Verstappen and Norris took a back seat as Hamilton won at Silverstone, but the McLaren driver was left infuriated as another great chance of victory slipped away amid a series of poor strategic decisions.

The low-speed nature of many of the corners at the Hungaroring also heightens the possibility of Ferrari making a return to form, with the Italian squad having dropped back since Charles Leclerc's May victory in Monaco.

Sky Sports F1's live Hungarian GP schedule (all F1 sessions on Sky Showcase)

Thursday July 18

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday July 19

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 20

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 21

7:20am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

