Hungarian GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Hungaroring F1 weekend live on Sky Sports

The 2024 Formula 1 season resumes with the Hungarian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton's emotional victory at Silverstone; watch every session from the Hungaroring this week live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 12 July 2024 14:55, UK
Following Lewis Hamilton's long-awaited victory at Silverstone, Formula 1's thrilling 2024 season continues with the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.
Hamilton became the sixth different race winner of the season, highlighting the unexpected unpredictability that has developed after world championship leader Max Verstappen's ominously strong start to his campaign.
While salvaging second at Silverstone ensured Verstappen stretched his lead over nearest challenger Lando Norris to 84 points, the Red Bull driver looks set to be pushed to the limit every weekend at the moment.
His next challenge comes at Budapest's Hungaroring, a famous F1 circuit loved by drivers and fans alike, with every session live on Sky Sports F1.
Hamilton will be looking to build upon ending his 56-race winless streak, and the eight-time Hungarian Grand Prix winner has the opportunity to equal the record he set at Silverstone for claiming nine victories at the same race.
Mercedes, who have claimed back-to-back victories with George Russell winning in Austria, have taken pole at the Hungaroring for the last two years and look set to pose a major challenge to Red Bull and McLaren.
The duel between Verstappen and Norris took a back seat as Hamilton won at Silverstone, but the McLaren driver was left infuriated as another great chance of victory slipped away amid a series of poor strategic decisions.
The low-speed nature of many of the corners at the Hungaroring also heightens the possibility of Ferrari making a return to form, with the Italian squad having dropped back since Charles Leclerc's May victory in Monaco.
Thursday July 18
1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday July 19
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)
2pm: F3 Qualifying
3pm: F2 Qualifying
3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5:15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday July 20
8:45am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 21
7:20am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Porsche Supercup
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up
2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
