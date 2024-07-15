Ralf Schumacher: Former Formula 1 driver comes out as gay in post on social media

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has announced he is in a same-sex relationship.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday evening, Schumacher shared a message with a picture of himself and his partner, Etienne, with their arms around each other.

The image showed the pair looking out to sea at a sunset and included the caption: "The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

Schumacher, who is the younger brother of seven-time F1 champion Michael, won six grands prix in a 180-race career in which he raced for Jordan, Williams and Toyota between 1997 and 2007.

He was previously married to Cora, with whom he has a son David, 22.

David Schumacher, himself a racing driver, wrote on Instagram in reply to his dad's post: "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure...I am 100 per cent behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations."

Schumacher now works as an F1 pundit for Sky in Germany.

The only other known male gay driver in F1 history was the late Briton Mike Beuttler, who raced from 1971 to 1973.