Hungarian GP: Carlos Sainz tops Practice One from Max Verstappen as Ferrari produce improved display

Carlos Sainz topped first practice from Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari boosted their hopes of a return to contention at the front of the grid.

Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc was third as Ferrari appeared to reap the rewards of a reworking of the SF-24's floor, with the characteristics of the Hungaroring also perhaps suiting the Italian squad's car.

Red Bull were also debuting major upgrades to the RB20, which showed promise as Verstappen was able to maintain a strong pace later into his running on soft tyres that appeared to be degrading at a faster rate for his rivals.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who are seeking a third successive victory after surprising back-to-back triumphs in Austria and Britain, but team-mate Lewis Hamilton was only 10th following his Silverstone win.

Lando Norris was sixth, a place ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri but the McLaren pair surprisingly trailed Zhou Guanyu, who impressed in a heavily upgraded Sauber to take fifth.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who goes into the weekend facing speculation over his future following a poor run of form, was only 11th but did not have all of the new parts running on Verstappen's car.

Oliver Bearman was last for Haas as the British teenager continued his preparations for his debut F1 campaign with team next year.

Hungarian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:18.713 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.276 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.298 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.424 5) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.467 6) Lando Norris McLaren +0.498 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.536 8) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.547 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.552 10) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.574 11) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.727 12) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.865 13) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.973 14) Alex Albon Williams +1.081 15) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.091 16) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.172 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.263 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.310 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.582 20) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.658

Sky Sports F1's live Hungarian GP schedule

Friday July 19

2pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 20

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 21

7:20am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

