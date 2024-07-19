Hungarian GP: Carlos Sainz tops Practice One from Max Verstappen as Ferrari produce improved display

Carlos Sainz fastest for Ferrari with team-mate Charles Leclerc third; world championship leader Max Verstappen second for Red Bull; watch every session from the Hungarian GP live on Sky Sports F1, with Practice Two later on Friday at 4pm, and Sunday's race at 2pm
Friday 19 July 2024 13:53, UK
Carlos Sainz topped first practice from Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari boosted their hopes of a return to contention at the front of the grid.
Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc was third as Ferrari appeared to reap the rewards of a reworking of the SF-24's floor, with the characteristics of the Hungaroring also perhaps suiting the Italian squad's car.
Red Bull were also debuting major upgrades to the RB20, which showed promise as Verstappen was able to maintain a strong pace later into his running on soft tyres that appeared to be degrading at a faster rate for his rivals.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who are seeking a third successive victory after surprising back-to-back triumphs in Austria and Britain, but team-mate Lewis Hamilton was only 10th following his Silverstone win.
Lando Norris was sixth, a place ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri but the McLaren pair surprisingly trailed Zhou Guanyu, who impressed in a heavily upgraded Sauber to take fifth.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who goes into the weekend facing speculation over his future following a poor run of form, was only 11th but did not have all of the new parts running on Verstappen's car.
Oliver Bearman was last for Haas as the British teenager continued his preparations for his debut F1 campaign with team next year.
More to follow...
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:18.713
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.298
|4) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.424
|5) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+0.467
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.498
|7) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.536
|8) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.547
|9) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.552
|10) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.574
|11) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.727
|12) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+0.865
|13) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.973
|14) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.081
|15) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.091
|16) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1.172
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.263
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.310
|19) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.582
|20) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.658
Friday July 19
2pm: F3 Qualifying
3pm: F2 Qualifying
3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5:15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday July 20
8:45am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 21
7:20am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Porsche Supercup
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up
2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
Next up for F1 is the Hungarian Grand Prix from Budapest on July 19-21. You can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime