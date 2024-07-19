Global IT outage impacts Mercedes F1 team's pit wall screens at Hungarian GP

Mercedes' trackside systems were impacted during first practice at the Hungarian GP by the mass IT outage that caused global disruption on Friday; watch every session from the Hungarian GP live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday's race at 2pm
Friday 19 July 2024 15:42, UK
Mercedes say the global IT outage that disrupted their systems on Friday had "minimal" impact on their operations during first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The outage was related to an issue at global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and Microsoft, with the former being an official partner of the Formula 1 team.
Images were captured on Friday morning of the screens on the Mercedes pit wall at the Hungaroring showing error messages.
However, there were no obvious problems as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell participated in the 60-minute session, finishing 10th and fourth, respectively.
Speaking in a press conference after the session, Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "We've had great support from them (CrowdStrike) and all our partners.
"There was a bit of work that we had to do. We've got a lot of computers around the garage and on pit walls and things here, and those all needed updating.
"But we've worked through that. The impact in FP1 was minimal, if not nil. It created a bit of work, but we're back where we need to be."
The global outage has impacted businesses including banks, airlines, train companies, telecommunications companies, TV and radio broadcasters, and supermarkets.
According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients, the company's Falcon sensor software caused Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, which has begun to be referred to as the "blue screen of death".
Crowdstrike is an official partner of the Mercedes F1 team, with the Silver Arrows using the company's global cybersecurity systems in their trackside operations.
Before the opening session in Budapest, a Mercedes spokesperson told Sky Sports F1: "We are working closely with our partners to ensure it has no negative impact on our track running, and applying the relevant fixes."
The FIA, the sport's governing body, said ahead of first practice that the outage had "not affected" their services, while no other teams have confirmed any issues.
Second practice in Hungary begins at 4pm, with every session throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports F1.
