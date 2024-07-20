Hungarian GP: Lando Norris leads one-two for rapid McLaren in Practice Three as F1 rivals struggle

Lando Norris led team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the Practice Three timesheet as McLaren set a searing pace to seemingly make themselves favourites for pole position later on Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri ended up separated by just 0.044s in an impressive session for the MCL38s around the twisty Hungaroring, with the Briton narrowly the quicker of the two thanks to a best lap of 1:16.098.

"That was phenomenal to watch!" said Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg after seeing Norris' quickest lap on-board.

"That was so close to perfection for driver and car. Magical. Incredible."

Max Verstappen ended up as the McLarens' nearest challenger in third but the Red Bull driver's deficit to the front ended up being 0.281s around one of F1's shorter laps.

On the rapid pace of the McLaren, Rosberg added: "It's perfection, it's on rails. That car is looking like an absolutely dominant force out there today."

Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez, who wound up 13th quickest, had spent most of the session out of sync with their chief rivals by running on the harder-compound tyre in preparation work for Sunday's race.

When they did eventually switch to the soft tyre for the closing stages, Verstappen did not seem especially happy with his RB20's handling on what proved his quickest lap.

Seemingly still chasing a better set-up for a single lap in a late further run on soft tyres, the world champion then ended the session by running off track after a big lock-up into Turn One.

The single-lap deficit to the flying McLarens was even larger for Mercedes, the winners of the last two Grands Prix and on a run of four successive poles in Hungary, and Ferrari.

George Russell was the lead Mercedes in fourth. 0.466s back on Norris, with Carlos Sainz again the quickest Ferrari a further tenth back in fifth.

The going was tougher for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the teams' respective other cars, however. Hamilton finished only 10th quickest on his soft-tyre run and then spun around at Turn 11 in the closing stages of the session.

Having missed most of Friday's second practice session after crashing at Turn Four, Leclerc's return to the track saw him lap 0.7s off the pace in 11th place.

With Hamilton and Leclerc finishing on the fringes of the top 10, a number of the grid's midfield runners profited to show promise ahead of qualifying and suggest there could be shocks in the battle for the final Q3 positions.

Daniel Ricciardo continued his strong start to the weekend by finishing an impressive sixth fastest, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also in the top 10 in ninth to underline the RB team's apparent competitiveness so far.

Williams' Alex Albon and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg took seventh and eighth places respectively, with both Aston Martins finishing outside the top 10 despite another raft of updates being added to the AMR24 this weekend.

Like the Red Bulls, Aston Martin did spend most of the session on the hard tyre and Fernando Alonso, who was 14th, was hampered on his eventual soft-tyre run by yellow flags for Hamilton's spin.

Hungarian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.098 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.044 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.281 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.466 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.541 6) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.554 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.563 8) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.598 9) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.646 10) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.688 11) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.705 12) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.706 13) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.856 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.903 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.987 16) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.070 17) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.193 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.401 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.409 20) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.477

Saturday July 20

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 21

7:20am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

