Mattia Binotto: Former Ferrari boss returns to Formula 1 with Audi as Andreas Seidl, Olivier Hoffmann depart

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is set to make his return to Formula 1 after being appointed as Audi's chief operating and chief technical officer.

Binotto will officially join the team from August 1 ahead of its debut season under the Audi banner in 2026, with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl and chairman of the board of directors Olivier Hoffmann departing.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project," Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said.

"With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.

"Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes."

Binotto left his post with Ferrari in the wake of a 2022 campaign in which the team's title charge faded disappointingly, the Italian being succeeded by Frederic Vasseur. He had been a part of the Ferrari team since 1995 and became team principal in 2019.

Sauber, who remain the only team without a point in F1 this season, will officially become Audi in 2026.

