Oliver Oakes: Alpine announce new team principal after Bruno Famin departure

Alpine have announced Oliver Oakes as their new team principal replacing Bruno Famin.

Oakes is set to take charge of the Formula 1 team following the summer break and in doing so will become the second youngest team principal in history at 36 years old. Christian Horner took over at Red Bull when he was 31.

The announcement follows Famin's confirmation that he will step away from his role as the head of the F1 team at the end of August.

Oakes founded the Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, with the British-based outfit spearheading the single-seater championships including Formula 2 and Formula 3. The Briton is a former racing driver and won the 2005 karting world title.

"I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness," Oakes said.

"The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term.

"I look forward to getting started after the summer break."

Oakes will report to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, who said: "This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli's appointment in a senior role.

"We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team."

