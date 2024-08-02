Oscar Piastri: McLaren will prioritise F1 Constructors' Championship over helping Lando Norris win drivers' title

Oscar Piastri says McLaren will prioritise the F1 Constructors' Championship rather than helping Lando Norris in his bid to catch Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship.

McLaren are 42 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings but have had a stronger car at most events in the last three months since Norris won his maiden F1 race at the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

With Piastri finishing second at the Belgian GP, it meant McLaren were on the podium for the 10th consecutive grand prix.

Norris is 78 points adrift of championship leader Verstappen with 10 races remaining when the season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23-25.

"The first objective is to win the constructors' for the team and I think we've got a very strong chance of doing that," Piastri told Sky Sports News. "We've been closing the gap to Red Bull in the last six or seven races.

“I think for me, the drivers' standings, of course I'd like to finish as high as I can. I'm not not out of the running for the championship myself, it's a very big ask, but I want to string together good races, build consistency on that front, and really help the team to win the constructors'.

"If it comes to a situation where I need to help Lando later in the year then of course it is something we'll discuss, but the first target is to win the constructors' and try do a good job for myself as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch race highlights from the Hungarian Grand Prix as Piastri takes his first race win with a McLaren one-two

McLaren were not expected to be title contenders at the start of this season, as Red Bull took one-twos in three of the opening four races.

But Piastri won the Hungarian Grand Prix for his first full victory in Formula 1 and believes McLaren are now in a strong position going forward.

"At the end of last year we had a very quick car on certain circuits but we really needed to rely on those circuits to get good results," the Australian said.

"This year, we've just been quick everywhere and that's been a joy to be a part of, but a real confidence boost to everybody that we're not relying on the high-speed corners like we were last year.

"We can rock up and be pretty confident we'll be, if not the quickest then one of the quickest, and I think that sets us up really nicely for next year.

“I feel like I'm growing in confidence. Getting some more good results and just learning more through my second year as well.

"I want to learn as much as I can and have as much success as I can this year. But ultimately, I think trying to set up a really strong run next year is a realistic target at the moment.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Piastri pushed his way through to take the lead, while team-mate Norris dropped to P3 and Max Verstappen ran wide

Norris finished behind in second in Budapest after he eventually conceded the lead to Piastri following a series of increasingly stern commands.

The Briton, who dropped two points to Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix, insists the team are in a really good place and hopes they can continue their form.

“We're good and the team is in very good form, we’re trusting one another, we're working together very well and for us, that's the most important thing," Norris said.

"It's a strength of ours. It's why we're now doing what we're doing and that's performing as one of the best teams and if not the best team in F1.

"So I'm proud of where we are and what we're doing and it's for us to try and keep up.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brown discusses McLaren's controversial Hungarian GP and battle for the Constructors' Championship.

McLaren's CEO Zak Brown added: "They are both [drivers' and constructors'] priorities because, ultimately, to win the constructors', we need our two drivers to be as high up as possible. I'd like to see both drivers in the top three.

“We've got second and fourth right now. And the closer we get to the drivers', the closer that'll get us to the constructors', so we're going for both because all points count.

“I guess the next big occasion for us would be trying to go for the championship.

“It's certainly a nice feeling. The drivers, the team and everyone has done a wonderful job to get 10 podiums in a row. It is pretty awesome.

"To be competing for the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championship is a pretty cool place to be coming into the summer break.

"So there's a lot of work you have to do, it's not going to be easy. It's going to be an exciting second part of the year, but I'm very happy with everything that's been accomplished here at McLaren."

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 23-25, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime