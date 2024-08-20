Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Will Ferrari's upgrades lead to Dutch GP success?

Sky Sports F1's David Croft analyses the upcoming Ferrari upgrade packages ahead of the team's bid for resurgence at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Almost four weeks on from Lewis Hamilton's victory in Spa, Formula 1 returns from its summer break on Friday ahead of Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari are winless in the six races since Charles Leclerc's triumph in Monaco in May, and have won just two Grands Prix all season, the first coming with Carlos Sainz's win in Australia in March.

But could the deployment of an upgrade package spark Ferrari's campaign into life in Zandvoort, arrest their winless streak, and propel them up the standings?

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Croft said: "Ever since the upgrades that came in Spain, and brought a solution to Canada that didn't work, [it's been a rough ride for Ferrari].

"There is an upgrade package coming in Zandvoort, there is a new floor as part of that upgrade package.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, David Croft believes McLaren could overhaul Red Bull in the Constructors Championship this season.

"Ferrari have got to get rid of the bouncing, and if they don't, then the season is gone - they cannot run the car in the set-up they need to extract the maximum pace.

"If they don't get rid of the bouncing, then Charles [Leclerc] and Carlos [Sainz] are going to have very sore heads after the Italian Grand Prix, because the last place you want that bouncing to occur is Monza.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, David Croft discusses the potential candidates who could take over the vacant Mercedes seat.

'Zandvoort a critical weekend for Ferrari'

"I think Zandvoort is a critical weekend for Ferrari. If those upgrades work, brilliant, they are back in the ballpark, and we'll see what happens from there on in.

"Maybe they can take advantage of a weaker Red Bull, if we are to believe what Helmut Marko was saying.

"It's mouth-watering what is coming up at Zandvoort. The true answer to whether Ferrari will be the team to look out for, or whether it will be Red Bull or Mercedes, is anyone's guess."

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 23-25, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50 per cent more sport this year at no extra cost.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.