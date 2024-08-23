Jack Doohan: Australian driver to replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine for 2025 F1 season

Jack Doohan will make his Formula 1 debut in 2025 as he replaces Esteban Ocon at Alpine from the start of next year.

Doohan has been Alpine's reserve driver since 2023 and finished third in last year's Formula 2 Championship.

The 21-year-old Australian, who has agreed a one-year deal, will team up with Pierre Gasly, with Ocon having confirmed a move to Haas in July.

"I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team," Doohan said. "I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team's senior management.

"There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

"It's exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I'm extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes."

Confirmation of Doohan's signing comes just a few weeks after Alpine announced the appointment of Oliver Oakes as team principal.

The 36-year-old Brit, who took up his role following the sport's summer break and ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, says Doohan's promotion is "exceptionally pleasing" for Alpine.

"We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1," Oakes said.

"Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell ??? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll RB Yuki Tsunoda ??? Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

"Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

"Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed. We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid."

The completion of Alpine's line-up leaves just three seats on the 2025 grid unfilled, with Mercedes, RB and Sauber each left with one vacancy.

Doohan becomes the second rookie confirmed for the 2025 grid following Haas' signing of Britain's Oliver Bearman, while that number could double with Andrea 'Kimi' Antonelli and Liam Lawson heavily linked with Mercedes and RB, respectively.

Doohan's F1 debut will come at his home race, with Australia hosting the opening round of the 2025 season on March 16.

