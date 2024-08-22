Daniel Ricciardo: RB driver admits he thought replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull could happen at Dutch GP

Daniel Ricciardo says he thought about the possibility of replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the final 10 races of the 2024 F1 season; watch every session from the Dutch GP live on Sky Sports F1, with first practice on Friday at 11.30am
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:46, UK
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he thought it was possible he would replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner released a statement at the start of the summer break to confirm Perez would continue as Max Verstappen's team-mate from this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.
Perez, who signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull earlier this season, came under increasing pressure before the four-week break as he had finished no better than seventh since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May and suffered four Q1 eliminations.
With Yuki Tsunoda seemingly not in favour to move up to Red Bull and Ricciardo showing some good performances at the same time as Perez's difficult results, many people thought the Australian would be promoted to the main team for the final 10 races this year.
"I didn't rule it out," said Ricciardo on the possibility of replacing Perez. "I thought maybe something could happen but I also didn't expect it or get my hopes up.
"I was aware 'maybe something changes', but I just thought: 'Do what I'm doing and if I get a call, I get a call.' I didn't get a call but that's what I mentally prepared myself for."
Ricciardo, who does not have a contract for next year, has made it clear that he wants to return to Red Bull.
The Red Bull situation is complicated by Liam Lawson, who will "certainly" be in one of the Red Bull or RB cars next year, according to team advisor Helmut Marko.
That means one of Perez, Ricciardo or Tsunoda will be left without a seat in the Red Bull family in 2025.
"I have every opportunity in front of me and that's the beauty, it's up to me," Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1. "Yes, there is always pressure from myself, and that of the Red Bull system, but I know if I do a job, I will have a seat and somewhere to race."
Ricciardo and Lawson tested the 2024 RB car at Imola during the summer break.
Lawson has been on the sidelines this year as a reserve driver, despite impressing in the five race weekends he substituted for Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, now called RB, last year.
"I got to see Liam drive the car last year and I think he did a great job and is worthy of a seat on the grid," said Ricciardo.
"In a way, I'm happy for him. If he's guaranteed a seat on the grid next year, that's good because he is a deserving driver.
"What that means for me is probably a bit unknown but if I perform, they will find a spot for me somewhere!"
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|???
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|???
|Haas
|Esteban Ocon
|Oliver Bearman
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Carlos Sainz
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|???
|Sauber
|Nico Hulkenberg
|???
