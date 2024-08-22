Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver casts doubt over long-term F1 future ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has cast doubt on his long-term F1 future ahead of his home event at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who leads the Drivers' Championship by 78 points over Lando Norris with 10 races to go, will make his 200th Grand Prix start on Sunday at Zandvooort.

The 26-year-old has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 and has previously stated he would not like to race in F1 into his late 30s.

Asked if he would compete in another 200 F1 races, Verstappen said: "No. We are past halfway for sure but it's been already an incredible ride.

"It doesn't feel like 200 races, but we do a lot of races in the year, so you add them quite quickly."

Verstappen confirmed he will stay at Red Bull for 2025 despite Mercedes' efforts to sign the Dutchman to replace Lewis Hamilton.

He has also expressed his desire to be able to compete at events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race while still in peak physical condition, which could be a reason to not race in F1 for another decade.

"2028 is far away," said Verstappen on whether he could be persuaded to stay in F1 beyond his current contract.

"In my mind at the moment, I'm not thinking about a new contract at the moment. I want to see how it goes and see the new regulations to see if it's fun or not.

"Then even in 2026 and 2027, there's a lot of time to decide what happens. I keep everything open and am quite easy-going about it."

Verstappen takes part in sim racing away from the F1 track and is open to "other opportunities" in the future.

"It's difficult to combine [other motorsport categories] with F1 at the moment, with having so many races," he said.

"For sure, once I stop in F1, I would like to do other stuff and be more relaxed, so being more at home because when I compete in something, I want to be good and want to win."

Verstappen 'not worried' about championship situation

Verstappen hasn't won for four races, since the Spanish Grand Prix, his longest winless streak since 2020.

However, he has capitalised on mistakes from Norris and McLaren to increase his championship lead to 78 points, even though Red Bull have arguably had an inferior car over the last seven events.

"If you look at the championship, Lando is closest challenger but lately you can see there are a lot of cars winning races," said Verstappen.

"It's very unknown, very close and attention to detail, getting the car in the right operating window, can really make a difference."

Mercedes could play a role in the title battle as they have won three of the last four races, so if Lewis Hamilton or George Russell can get in between Norris and Verstappen, that will create a big points swing.

Verstappen came from 11th on the grid to beat Norris to fourth place last time out in Belgium and isn't thinking about his points advantage.

"I'm not really worried and not thinking about Abu Dhabi yet," he said. "I just want to improve as a team and improve the car.

"If we improve the car, it makes our life a bit easier. I feel if we started on pole at Spa in our normal position, without the penalty, we could have still won the race."

Drivers' Championship standings - Top eight 1) Max Verstappen 277 2) Lando Norris 199 3) Charles Leclerc 177 4) Oscar Piastri 167 5) Carlos Sainz 162 6) Lewis Hamilton 150 7) Sergio Perez 131 8) George Russell 116

Verstappen hoping for 'clean weekend'

Verstappen has won the three Dutch GPs since F1 returned to Zandvoort in 2021, but this weekend will be the toughest yet to stand on the top step of the podium on home soil.

Overtaking is difficult around Zandvoort, so Verstappen says qualifying will be "very important".

"Looking at how the season is at the moment, it looks like there are many more teams involved that can win a race," he added.

"I'm not saying we can come into this weekend and say we are going to win the race. I just want to have a clean weekend, understand the car more and learn from it.

"We analysed a lot over the break and tried to do things a bit different or better."

