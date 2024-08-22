Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver admits he 'would have loved' to continue with Peter Bonnington at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he "would have loved to continue" with race engineer Peter Bonnington at Ferrari.

Bonnington, also known as 'Bono', has been promoted to head of race engineering at Mercedes and will not join Hamilton at Ferrari next season.

The 49-year-old will remain as Hamilton's race engineer for the final 10 races of this season and will then be the race engineer for one of Mercedes' two drivers next year - George Russell or Hamilton's replacement, which is expected to be Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

"I would have loved to have continued with Bono, of course," said Hamilton ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

"We have a great relationship and you heard it at Silverstone, he's like a brother. But I'm really, really happy for him. For me, I think it's just about people doing whatever's best for you.

"Packing up and leaving, him and his partner, it impacts both of them, so they had to do whatever is right for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater assesses the potential reasons why race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington has decided not to follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari despite their long-term partnership.

"I knew it would be an unlikely scenario that he would go with me because it's such a drastic change for his life. But I'm really happy that the team have acknowledged and made changes, so he can grow more.

"I think he'll now be able to show them even more of the great things he can do. But either way, we're going to be family forever. We've spoken about it and we just want to make sure we finish on a high."

Bonnington was Michael Schumacher's race engineer at Mercedes for 18 months before becoming the voice in Hamilton's ear when he joined the Silver Arrows in 2013.

He became well known for his "it's hammer time Lewis" radio message to Hamilton when they were fighting for victories, which was a signal to push hard before a pit stop.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton wins the British GP and is left emotional on the team radio straight after.

"When I joined this team, I just came in and Bono was the head engineer at the time," said Hamilton.

"It's got to be someone you get on with, it's got to be someone you are able to build a relationship with and trust.

"The next one, that's going to be a discovery process. I'll know early on whether it's going to work or not. But I think it's just about communicating."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Formula 1 set to return from its summer break, we look back at how the season has panned out so far.

Hamilton: We didn't expect to be fighting at the front

Hamilton inherited victory last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for an underweight car.

The seven-time world champion also won at Silverstone, where Bonnington joined him on the podium, to end his two-and-a-half year winless streak.

He's sixth in the Drivers' Championship, 127 points behind Max Verstappen and Mercedes are 142 points adrift of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Formula 1 returns to Zandvoort after the summer shutdown, check out what the drivers have been up to during their holidays.

Hamilton, who has never won at Zandvoort since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, says his target is to get close to the top three.

"When we started off the season, I know so many of us in the team didn't expect…we didn't know when we would get back to top performance and be fighting at the front, we thought it was such a long shot," he said.

"But everyone back at the factory just worked so hard and we now know what the car needs and we've got it in a much happier place. And to drive it, the car is much more of a racing car now and I'm generally really enjoying driving it. So I think it's reflecting that."

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, we look back at Max Verstappen's three consecutive wins around Zandvoort.

Friday August 23

9.05am: F1 Academy: Practice One

11am: Dutch GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)

2.45pm: Dutch GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

4.25pm: F1 Academy: Practice Two

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 24

9.10am: F1 Academy: Qualifying

10.15am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

1pm: Dutch GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: DUTCH GP QUALIFYING

4pm: F1 Academy: Race One

Sunday August 25

9.40am: F1 Academy: Race Two

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50 per cent more sport this year at no extra cost.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.