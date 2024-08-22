Lando Norris retains hopes of catching Max Verstappen in Drivers' Championship as McLaren bring upgrades to Dutch GP

Lando Norris says he still has "chances" to chase down world championship leader Max Verstappen during the remaining 10 races of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

​​​​​​The drivers will return to the track for practice on Friday at the Dutch Grand Prix following the sport's summer break, with Red Bull's Verstappen holding a 78-point advantage over McLaren's Norris at the top of the standings.

McLaren are also just 42 points back from Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, having consistently closed the reigning champions' advantage in the weeks before the break.

Asked if titles were in reach for him and his squad, Norris said: "For the teams' championship, of course.

"For the drivers' championship, it's still in reach but it's a lot of points and it's Max, so I want to be optimistic and say there's still chances.

"I know it's a lot and it's going to be a very difficult challenge performing, but how we are performing and how I know I can perform when things click, I still want to believe."

'We have been patient with upgrades'

Norris' chances in Zandvoort, and for the remainder of the season, could be buoyed by the arrival of significant upgrades to the MCL38.

The impact of upgrades for the leading teams this season has been inconsistent, with both Ferrari and Red Bull both struggling after introducing major packages, but Norris is confident McLaren will be rewarded for taking a patient approach.

"We haven't had an upgrade since Miami," Norris said.

"We have added little things to the car but nothing that we call an 'upgrade'.

"A lot of other teams have done, especially our main competitors. In a good sense, we have taken our time to understand things.

"We have seen teams put things on the car and it hasn't worked. We wanted to make sure we avoided that, so we have been patient."

Norris focused on improving starts

Verstappen looked to be cruising towards a fourth successive drivers' crown as he won four of the first five races of the season, but since Norris claimed his maiden F1 victory in Miami, McLaren have generally had more pace than Red Bull.

However, Norris was unable to convert pole positions in Spain and Hungary to victories, and also lost out in Austria when Verstappen caused a collision between the pair that resulted in the Brit retiring from the race.

"I looked back on things," Norris said. "I'm fighting for a championship, so I'm not going to be happy if I'm not performing at the level that I need to, to beat Max, Red Bull and other drivers.

"I'm still happy with how the season has gone, just one or two too many mistakes and too many points given away, which is not the level I need to be at if I want to fight for a championship and fight against a driver like Max."

Asked what areas he needs to improve on, Norris added: "There's a mixture of things - but starts and lap one. There's not a single thing I need to change.

"But that's where most of my opportunities have gone away from. After lap one onwards, generally the races have been very strong and the pace has been good, strategy I've been happy with.

"So, there are strong things but they have been overshadowed by having a bad start or bad turn one, or being a bit safe, trying to stay out of trouble and things like that."

