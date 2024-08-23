Dutch GP: Lando Norris edges out Max Verstappen to top first practice at Zandvoort in tough conditions

Lando Norris topped first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as the 2024 Formula 1 season resumed in hugely challenging conditions at Zandvoort.

Wind gusts, which forecasts predicted could be as strong as 50mph, arrived as expected to create a major challenge for the drivers, but the addition of rain in the early stages of the session resulted in limited running for the opening 30 minutes.

As the rain relented and the track dried out to allow slick tyres to be used for the final 10 minutes, it was Norris who pipped world championship leader Max Verstappen by two tenths of a second with a time of 1:12.322 for McLaren.

While the circumstances made it difficult to assess outright pace, the result provides encouragement for Norris as he seeks to close a 78-point deficit to Red Bull's Verstappen at the top of the standings over the 10 remaining rounds of the season.

Norris was driving an upgraded version of the MCL38, with the team's first major package of new parts since May's Miami Grand Prix including a new front suspension and floor edge, along with updated front and rear corners.

Lewis Hamilton, who won two of the final three races before the summer break, was third for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell was fifth, with Williams' Alex Albon taking sixth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

In front of his Orange Army of fans, Verstappen is seeking to end a streak of four races without victory, his longest since the 2020 season.

The Dutchman, who has won his home race on all three of his previous appearances at Zandvoort, was among the drivers to highlight the treacherous nature of the early conditions as he spun at Turn 11 during his first outing.

Before that, Haas' Nico Hulkenberg twice ran into the gravel, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly was another to run off the slippery surface.

Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman was 16th for Sauber as he drove in place of Valtteri Bottas, with the team fulfilling one of their two obligated young driver practice sessions for the season,

"I think we've got a race on our hands, as we hoped, as we expected," Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said. "McLaren looked strong. Their upgrades, once again, looked like they were working.

"Of course, as always you don't know the fuel loads or what have you, but it wasn't a session where Max Verstappen rocks up, sets a time and everybody spends the rest of the hour chasing it. We have a real race on our hands."

Dutch GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:12.322 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.201 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.684 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.752 5) George Russell Mercedes +0.820 6) Alex Albon Williams +0.837 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.908 8) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.241 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.275 10) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.643 11) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.829 12) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.957 13) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.984 14) Yuki Tsunoda RB +2.096 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.145 16) Robert Shwartzman Sauber +2.336 17) Logan Sargeant Williams +3.283 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.474 19) Daniel Ricciardo RB +3.909 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine +9.714

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

Friday August 23

2.45pm: Dutch GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

4.25pm: F1 Academy: Practice Two

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 24

9.10am: F1 Academy: Qualifying

10.15am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

1pm: Dutch GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: DUTCH GP QUALIFYING

4pm: F1 Academy: Race One

Sunday August 25

9.40am: F1 Academy: Race Two

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

