Haas confident of keeping cars as former sponsor Uralkali attempt to seize assets ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Haas fully expect to race at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix despite former sponsor Uralkali attempting to seize the team's cars over an outstanding payment.

Bailiffs and police visited the Haas team at Zandvoort on Thursday with Russian fertiliser company Uralkali reportedly still owed a portion of their $13m sponsorship fee made for 2022, following a Swiss arbitration court hearing in June.

The hearing ruled that Haas owed $9m of the $13m sponsorship but that the American company was within its rights to terminate the deal.

Haas did terminate their agreement with Uralkali in March 2022 following the country's invasion of Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.

Haas' participation in the Dutch Grand Prix is not in doubt, but they have been told they will not be permitted to remove their cars and equipment until the payment to Uralkali has been made.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg competed in first and second practice at Zandvoort on Friday.

"This process is very complicated. That's why it's taking longer we would like to but our lawyers are on it," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu told Sky Sports F1 on Friday.

"We are completely focused to solve this as quickly as possible, so it should be fine. I don't see any issues [in competing at Monza]."

Russian companies, such as Uralkali, have been under economic sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

That means companies like Haas have been unable to make transactions.

An Ulralaki spokesperson said: "We are aware that Dutch bailiffs, accompanied by police, last night arrived at the Haas paddock and took an inventory of all racing equipment and other property.

"This is the expected consequence of Haas' refusal to obey the ruling of arbitrage awarding payment and a race car to Uralkali. The arbitral ruling was issued June 12th with immediate effect and has been ignored by Haas.

"Haas has had over two months to implement the ruling, and, as was reported previously, Uralkali reached out to Haas' representatives with options about how to make payment and where to send the race car, without ever receiving a substantive answer.

"There are not now and never have been any sanctions issues preventing Haas from fulfilling its obligations. Nevertheless, they have gone unfulfilled.

"We are delighted to hear that, following last night's visit from Dutch authorities, Haas is finally paying attention to the arbitral ruling.

"Uralkali wants nothing more than to receive what it was awarded during a fair judicial process and hopes that Haas will move quickly to rectify the situation so that all sides can move on."

