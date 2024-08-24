Dutch GP: Logan Sargeant suffers big crash in wet Practice Three as drivers denied key track time

Williams' Logan Sargeant crashes during Practice Three; car catches fire but American flees to safety; Pierre Gasly fastest in truncated session - watch Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 from 2pm, then catch Dutch Grand Prix from 2pm Sunday (build-up from 12.30pm)
Saturday 24 August 2024 12:40, UK
Williams driver Logan Sargeant's big crash during a wet Practice Three ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix led to his car catching fire and a long delay as teams missed out on valuable intel ahead of Qualifying in Zandvoort.
Sargeant - who has lost his seat for 2025 with Williams signing Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon - spun into the barrier at Turn Four after drifting onto the grass 14 minutes into the session, but managed to quickly escape to safety as marshals doused the flames.
Haas' Nico Hulkenberg had earlier been seen with half a front wing having collided with the barrier at Turn 11 after locking up, the latest in a series of braking issues for the German so far this weekend.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' George Russell - the latter who topped the timesheets during Friday's second practice - went off at Turn One in the wet conditions.
Only 10 drivers managed to clock times prior to Sargeant's accident, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso setting the quickest lap, a 1:21.461, before the extensive barrier repairs paused a session that only then restarted with two minutes remaining.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:20.311 5
|2) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.139
|3) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+0.844
|4) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.076
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.150
|6) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.332
|7) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.539
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.630
|9) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+2.043
|10) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+2.278
|11) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+2.929
|12) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2.976
|13) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+3.647
|14) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+3.696
|15) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+3.787
|16) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+3.847
|17) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+4.049
|18) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+5.122
|19) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|No time
|20 Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|No time
Upon the late resumption, Alpine's Pierre Gasly posted the fastest time with a 1:20.311, ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen (1:20.450) and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas (1:21.155), with McLaren's Lando Norris (1:21.387) and Alonso rounding out the top five.
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez took to the track for the first time in the session, although Perez failed to lay down a time, a fate also suffered by RB's Yuki Tsunoda.
World championship leader Verstappen was given a warning for crossing the pit lane exit line while overtaking, going around the outside of Mercedes driver Russell.
Ferrari's Sainz was another of the drivers denied key track time, a further blow for the 29-year-old after a gearbox issue on Friday restricted him to just seven laps in second practice.
