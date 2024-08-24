Dutch GP: Logan Sargeant suffers big crash in wet Practice Three as drivers denied key track time

Williams driver Logan Sargeant's big crash during a wet Practice Three ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix led to his car catching fire and a long delay as teams missed out on valuable intel ahead of Qualifying in Zandvoort.

Sargeant - who has lost his seat for 2025 with Williams signing Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon - spun into the barrier at Turn Four after drifting onto the grass 14 minutes into the session, but managed to quickly escape to safety as marshals doused the flames.

Haas' Nico Hulkenberg had earlier been seen with half a front wing having collided with the barrier at Turn 11 after locking up, the latest in a series of braking issues for the German so far this weekend.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' George Russell - the latter who topped the timesheets during Friday's second practice - went off at Turn One in the wet conditions.

Only 10 drivers managed to clock times prior to Sargeant's accident, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso setting the quickest lap, a 1:21.461, before the extensive barrier repairs paused a session that only then restarted with two minutes remaining.

Dutch GP: Practice Three timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:20.311 5 2) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.139 3) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.844 4) Lando Norris McLaren +1.076 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.150 6) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.332 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.539 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.630 9) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.043 10) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.278 11) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.929 12) Logan Sargeant Williams +2.976 13) George Russell Mercedes +3.647 14) Alex Albon Williams +3.696 15) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.787 16) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.847 17) Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.049 18) Daniel Ricciardo RB +5.122 19) Yuki Tsunoda RB No time 20 Sergio Perez Red Bull No time

Upon the late resumption, Alpine's Pierre Gasly posted the fastest time with a 1:20.311, ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen (1:20.450) and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas (1:21.155), with McLaren's Lando Norris (1:21.387) and Alonso rounding out the top five.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez took to the track for the first time in the session, although Perez failed to lay down a time, a fate also suffered by RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

World championship leader Verstappen was given a warning for crossing the pit lane exit line while overtaking, going around the outside of Mercedes driver Russell.

Ferrari's Sainz was another of the drivers denied key track time, a further blow for the 29-year-old after a gearbox issue on Friday restricted him to just seven laps in second practice.

