Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirms teenager for Italian GP practice, rules out Williams switch

Toto Wolff has confirmed Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his Formula 1 practice debut for Mercedes at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Italian driver, who turned 18 on Sunday, is expected to be confirmed as Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025 but has yet to feature in an official F1 session.

Having earlier in the weekend hypothetically talked about Antonelli and current driver George Russell as his 2025 line-up, Wolff said after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix that seeing the Italian on track at Monza would be "emotional".

"We're going to do FP1 with Kimi in Monza, which is going to be a really emotional moment because we followed him since he was a 11," Mercedes team principal Wolff said.

"From a baby go-kart driver with a Mercedes kit, proud to be in the garage, to seeing him drive out on Friday in FP1 in Monza, in front of the tifosi, having an Italian kid in a competitive car, I think that will be something that everybody in Italy can be very proud of.

"And then we'll take it from there."

Following the February announcement of Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari, Antonelli has been touted as a possible replacement for the seven-time world champion.

An unconvincing start to his maiden Formula 2 campaign appeared to raise doubts about Antonelli's readiness, particularly with Wolff making a very public pursuit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

However, with Verstappen apparently unavailable and an upturn in F2 form from Antonelli that resulted in two victories in the weeks before the summer break, the Italian is expected to be fast-tracked into the hugely desirable seat.

Wolff rules out Antonelli joining Williams

There had been rumours earlier in the season that Antonelli could get a taste of F1 before next season with a possible opening at Williams in the event Logan Sargeant was let go before the end of the season.

Sargeant's huge crash in final practice at Zandvoort on Saturday has heightened speculation that the struggling American driver could be replaced imminently.

However, Wolff has ruled out Antonelli for the temporary seat, which is going to be filled next season by Carlos Sainz, who is being let go by Ferrari to make way for Hamilton.

Wolff explained that he had discussed the situation with Williams team principal James Vowles, who left Mercedes to take up the role at the start of 2023.

"Between James Vowles and myself, we have super transparent discussions and relationship, and James was part of developing and finding Kimi," Wolff said.

"So, I think what's best for him is to continue the programme as we have designed it with the TPC (testing of previous cars) and Formula 2, and see how that goes, rather than disrupting our plan and giving him the opportunity in a Williams.

"That's the decision we have taken."

Schumacher, Lawson both possible Sargeant replacements

Wolff instead argued Mercdes reserve driver Mick Schumacher's case for replacing Sargeant.

The 25-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher drove for Haas in 2021 and 2022 before being left without a drive.

He has since been with Mercedes, but has been unable to land a seat despite a huge amount of turnover on the 2025 grid.

"I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance because we haven't seen the real Mick," Wolff said.

"Winning F4, F3 and F2 and under-performing in Formula 1, I think he deserves a chance.

"The opportunity at Williams is something we would be cheering for, but it's James' decision."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Sunday his team's reserve driver Liam Lawson could be temporarily available to Williams on the right "terms".

Lawson, who serves as reserve driver for both Red Bull and junior squad RB, is expected to be given a seat with one of the two teams on next year's grid.

Horner said: "It would depend on which terms and if we needed him back that we could have him back quite quickly, but if they needed a driver next weekend, we'd be open to that.

"But that's a Williams question rather than one for us to answer."

