Will McLaren prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri? 'Not a good approach,' says team principal Andrea Stella

Andrea Stella says McLaren will not prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri for now but could "evaluate" down the line; Norris trails Max Verstappen by 70 points after victory in the Netherlands on Sunday - watch Italian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
Wednesday 28 August 2024 06:18, UK
Andrea Stella says it "would not be a good approach" for McLaren to prioritise Lando Norris as No 1 driver despite the Briton battling Max Verstappen for the world championship title.
Norris' victory at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix cut Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship to just 70 points with the Dutchman now winless in his last five races in 2024.
However, McLaren team principal Stella, speaking on Thursday, before the event in Zandvoort, insists Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri will be treated equally for now.
Piastri - fourth in the championship, 46 points behind Norris - claimed his first GP victory in Hungary in July when McLaren insisted he take the win ahead of Norris, who initially ignored team orders to hand first place back to Piastri before eventually cooperating.
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said afterwards that deciding whether to install a No 1 driver was ultimately up to Stella, but the Italian told reporters last week: "I think when it comes to these conversations about being the No 1, I don't think that's a good way of approaching racing. We'd rather approach racing from fairness, integrity, and then see what come from this kind of approach."
Brown continued: "For Lando to realistically be in condition to chase the World Championship, he needs to keep performing at a very high level. He needs to keep being fast. Then you gain your ranks on track.
"And if you gain your ranks on track by being fast, by being competitive, then we will evaluate, always led by integrity and fairness, whether on some occasions we need the team to take a certain direction in a 50-50 decision.
"Or if we want to have a conversation with Oscar and say, 'Oscar, would you be available to do this to support Lando chasing the World Championship?' But it will always have to be a conversation before the race.
"We all should be in agreement because ultimately, we chase and we are in the quest for a Drivers' Championship as a team. There's nobody that goes his own way and then the others will have to follow. So that's our style.
"I don't think it can be necessarily and simply summarised in like, we elect a No 1, and then we work accordingly. I would like to keep this more articulated as a team, and then be more on a case-by-case situation.
Piastri, also speaking before the Dutch Grand Prix, said he was not expecting to be asked to aid Norris' title pursuit, saying: "No, I don't think so. The first target is to win the Constructors' Championship.
"I think naturally, if we're closing the gap in the constructors', there's probably a good chance that we're both closing it in the Drivers' [Championship] as well.
"I'm not that far behind Lando in the standings either, so of course if the call comes later in the year and it's a realistic shot, then I'll do my part for the team.
"But I think at the moment, the gap is pretty big for both of us so we'll focus on just trying to do the best job that we can every week and see where we end up a bit later in the year.
"I think for me the biggest thing is just trying to maximise every weekend. That gives the team the most opportunities for the Constructors', that gives me the most opportunities for whatever occurs in the drivers' standings.
"If there's an opportunity for myself to win the drivers' standings, then I'll try my best to make sure I'm there."
