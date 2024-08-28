Will McLaren prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri? 'Not a good approach,' says team principal Andrea Stella

Andrea Stella says it "would not be a good approach" for McLaren to prioritise Lando Norris as No 1 driver despite the Briton battling Max Verstappen for the world championship title.

Norris' victory at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix cut Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship to just 70 points with the Dutchman now winless in his last five races in 2024.

However, McLaren team principal Stella, speaking on Thursday, before the event in Zandvoort, insists Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri will be treated equally for now.

Piastri - fourth in the championship, 46 points behind Norris - claimed his first GP victory in Hungary in July when McLaren insisted he take the win ahead of Norris, who initially ignored team orders to hand first place back to Piastri before eventually cooperating.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said afterwards that deciding whether to install a No 1 driver was ultimately up to Stella, but the Italian told reporters last week: "I think when it comes to these conversations about being the No 1, I don't think that's a good way of approaching racing. We'd rather approach racing from fairness, integrity, and then see what come from this kind of approach."

'Nobody in McLaren goes their own way'

Brown continued: "For Lando to realistically be in condition to chase the World Championship, he needs to keep performing at a very high level. He needs to keep being fast. Then you gain your ranks on track.

"And if you gain your ranks on track by being fast, by being competitive, then we will evaluate, always led by integrity and fairness, whether on some occasions we need the team to take a certain direction in a 50-50 decision.

"Or if we want to have a conversation with Oscar and say, 'Oscar, would you be available to do this to support Lando chasing the World Championship?' But it will always have to be a conversation before the race.

"We all should be in agreement because ultimately, we chase and we are in the quest for a Drivers' Championship as a team. There's nobody that goes his own way and then the others will have to follow. So that's our style.

"I don't think it can be necessarily and simply summarised in like, we elect a No 1, and then we work accordingly. I would like to keep this more articulated as a team, and then be more on a case-by-case situation.

Piastri: We might both be in Championship fight

Piastri, also speaking before the Dutch Grand Prix, said he was not expecting to be asked to aid Norris' title pursuit, saying: "No, I don't think so. The first target is to win the Constructors' Championship.

"I think naturally, if we're closing the gap in the constructors', there's probably a good chance that we're both closing it in the Drivers' [Championship] as well.

"I'm not that far behind Lando in the standings either, so of course if the call comes later in the year and it's a realistic shot, then I'll do my part for the team.

"But I think at the moment, the gap is pretty big for both of us so we'll focus on just trying to do the best job that we can every week and see where we end up a bit later in the year.

"I think for me the biggest thing is just trying to maximise every weekend. That gives the team the most opportunities for the Constructors', that gives me the most opportunities for whatever occurs in the drivers' standings.

"If there's an opportunity for myself to win the drivers' standings, then I'll try my best to make sure I'm there."

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday August 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday August 30

8.30am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30am)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 31

8.25am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 1

7:30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: The ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

